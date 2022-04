STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Amazon Labor Union trying to organize workers at the company’s Bloomfield complex got the dates for its second election vote on Friday. Union President Christian Small took to Twitter to announce that the election for workers at the LDJ5 Amazon sort center will take place in late April. The group has its first election for workers at JFK8, the Amazon fulfillment center on the Bloomfield site, later this month.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 28 DAYS AGO