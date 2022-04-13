3 Simple Hacks For Making Your iPhone Charge So Much Faster–They Actually Work!

Shutterstock

If there are any good tips out there on how to get your expensive iPhone to last as long as possible, we are here for them all. After speaking with tech experts, it turns out the ways to keep your phone up and running well for time to come are actually so much simpler than you might think. They require just a few minutes of your day and a little tech know-how. Here are three simple hacks for making your iPhone charge so much faster — they actually work!

Put Your Phone on Airplane Mode

“In order to extend the life of your battery until you can get to a charging source, this useful feature disables several functions on your phone, such as sending and receiving calls or texts,” says James Angel, Co-Founder of DYL. “When you put your phone in airplane mode, it automatically turns off a lot of features on your phone, allowing it to charge considerably faster. This applies to both cellular and Wi-Fi networks. When there is less work for the battery to accomplish, the system tends to focus on just one activity, charging, which speeds up the process. This also goes without saying that Bluetooth and Wi-fi must be turned off as well.”

Charge Your Phone With A Wall Socket

“Many people are unaware that charging your phone straight from the main socket rather than an extension socket speeds up the charging process,” says Kavin Patel, founder and CEO of Convrrt. “This is because wall sockets transfer greater voltage power than extension sockets, increasing the charging speed of your phone by about 30%. Furthermore, many extension sockets operate far below their expected capabilities, therefore a wall socket is an excellent choice for a better result.”

Reduce the Brightness of the Screen

Final tip: stop raising your screen brightness — it’s a battery killer. “The screen brightness is an important factor that influences the charging speed of your iPhone,” says Corrigan Duffy, owner of Corrie Cooks. “The more power your iPhone consumes, the brighter the screen is. As a result, by lowering the screen brightness, you can boost the charging speed of your iPhone. As a result, your iPhone will use far less battery power than if the screen brightness is set at maximum.”