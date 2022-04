Amy Schumer revealed to Drew Barrymore that Oscar producers rejected her idea to try to get the Ukrainian president to speak before the 94th Academy Awards audience. "Inviting Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to appear at the ceremony on Sunday night via satellite — or even in a pre-taped message — was such a terrific idea, co-host Amy Schumer deserves some sort of award for thinking it up," says Benjamin Svetkey. "It makes sense for Zelenskyy, giving him an opportunity to directly address the American public and appeal for even more military and economic help. And it makes sense for the Oscars, which, frankly, could use all the star power it can get to boost what’s shaping up to be yet another coma-inducing evening." ALSO: Inviting Zelensky might be the worst idea in Oscar history since he's fighting a war.

