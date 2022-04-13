Red Hot Chili Peppers songs added to Fender Play guitar instruction app

Red Hot Chili Peppers teased their new single “Not The One.” The song, which is off of their upcoming album Unlimited Love, is due out on April 1st. Meanwhile, the band opened up about Unlimited Love, saying, “Our only goal is to get lost in the music. We (John, Anthony, Chad and Flea) spent thousands of hours, collectively and individually, honing our craft and showing up for one another, to make the best album we could. Our antennae attuned to the divine cosmos, we were just so damn grateful for the opportunity to be in a room together, and, once again, try to get better.”

MUSIC ・ 23 DAYS AGO