Red Hot Chili Peppers songs added to Fender Play guitar instruction app

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the new Red Hot Chili Peppers album has you itching to shred yourself, Fender is here to help. The famed guitar company has announced the addition of Chili Peppers songs to its Fender Play...

Hello Magazine

Gayle King wows in figure-hugging dress that causes a stir

Fresh from her stunning turn at the CMT Music Awards on Monday – Gayle King has pulled another winning look out of her closet. The CBS Mornings star looked incredible in a figure-hugging, floral midi dress which she teamed with some comfy sneakers for an interview with The Color Purple author Alice Walker on Wednesday. Gayle sweetly revealed that she chose her dress because Alice "loves flowers".
Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
Red Hot Chili Peppers Teases New Single ‘Not The One’

Red Hot Chili Peppers teased their new single “Not The One.” The song, which is off of their upcoming album Unlimited Love, is due out on April 1st. Meanwhile, the band opened up about Unlimited Love, saying, “Our only goal is to get lost in the music. We (John, Anthony, Chad and Flea) spent thousands of hours, collectively and individually, honing our craft and showing up for one another, to make the best album we could. Our antennae attuned to the divine cosmos, we were just so damn grateful for the opportunity to be in a room together, and, once again, try to get better.”
Charnett Moffett Dead: Jazz Singer Cause of Death at 54 Sudden, Tragic

Charles Moffett, a pioneering figure in jazz bass guitar, died at the age of 54. On April 11, he died of a heart attack at Stanford University Hospital. At the time of his heart attack, Moffett was with his wife and longtime partner Jana Herzen, according to his publicist Lydia Liedman. He had been suffering from Trigeminal Neuralgia, which caused him great anguish and which his family believes was a contributing factor in his death.
'Today' Fans Are Showing Up to Support Al Roker and Deborah Roberts Over Emotional Instagram

Al Roker tips his hat to the impact of strong women and the strong daughters they create. On March 26, the Today show weatherman shared a rare moment with his wife, Deborah Roberts, and their daughter, Leila. In the photo, the ABC News correspondent embraces the couple's eldest child during a visit to Paris where she lives full-time. Al's family picture was placed side-by-side with a snap of Supreme Court Justice nominee Ketanji Brown-Jackson and her daughter, who is also named Leila.
