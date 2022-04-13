ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Police: Man Fatally Shot By Officers After Killing Woman

By Fred Cruz
kurv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — Tulsa, Oklahoma, police say officers fatally shot a naked man after he shot and killed a woman outside an...

www.kurv.com

The Independent

Murder investigation launched as man dies three months after he was punched in the head

A murder investigation has been launched after a man who was punched in the head died three months later.Petru-Sorin Doleanu, 41, died from a significant brain injury in hospital on 29 March after being hit by a stranger last year.Police said an unknown man approached Mr Doleanu and his two friends while they were near a job centre in St John’s Road, Wembley, on the evening of 17 December.Mr Doleanu was hit during the altercation and paramedics were called to a property in District Road, Wembley, the following day after he became unwell.Paramedics alerted the police after being told he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Chose not to take a life’: DaBaby ‘shoots intruder’ at his North Carolina home

Rapper DaBaby has appeared to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina. On Friday 15 April, the controversial artist shared a clip of a line from the 2002 crime drama Paid in Full, in which character Rico (played by rapper Cam’ron’) says: “N***as get shot every day, B. You’ll be aight, n***a. You tough right?”DaBaby captioned the post: “Chose not to take a n***a life the other day and it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”Earlier,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
St. Joseph Post

Man allegedly assaulting Missouri police officer is shot

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — A Joplin police officer shot and wounded a man who allegedly was assaulting another officer, the police department said. The shooting occurred late Saturday after officers attempted to check on three people walking in an alley, police Capt. Trevor Duncan said. One of the people...
JOPLIN, MO
Fox News

Man in Florida who stopped to help is one of two dead after head-on crash

Two people died after a head-on collision and semitruck crash on U.S. Highway 301 in Florida early Thursday morning. A Tampa woman, 32, was headed northbound in her SUV on U.S. 301 when her vehicle crossed the centerline of the highway and collided head-on with pickup driven by a Zephyrhills woman, 58, at around 3 a.m. A 61-year-old man, also from Zephyrhills, was in the passenger's seat of the pickup.
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Magnolia State Live

Two charged with capital murder in attack of couple who reportedly caught men breaking into their Mississippi house

Two Mississippi men have been charged with capital murder after an attack in a Scott County house left one person dead, another person seriously injured. Matthew Deon Hickman, 22, of Louisville, and Jacari J. Broom, 22, of Lake, have been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault in connection with a Feb. 17 attack at a Sparkville Road house, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
WMDT.com

Police: Man fatally shot in Dover, investigation underway

DOVER, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a homicide that took place Thursday afternoon in Dover. We’re told troopers responded to Senator Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. It was learned that a 33-year-old Dover man was sitting in the driver seat of a vehicle parked on Senator Avenue when an unknown man reportedly got into the back seat of the car. The man and the victim got into a conversation before the man demanded the victim’s property. At some point during the incident, police say the victim was shot in the upper torso.
DOVER, DE
The Independent

Officer's camera misses key moment of Patrick Lyoya's death

Body camera footage of Patrick Lyoya’s fatal encounter with a Michigan police officer shows a close-up view of an intense struggle but the video goes dark 42 seconds before the officer shoots the Black man in the head.It’s the latest high-profile case in which body cameras — touted as tools to hold police accountable — have failed, leaving prosecutors and the public to rely on bystander video for a clearer picture of what happened.One expert said vendors could make changes to avoid accidental camera deactivations, though it's not clear that is what happened in Lyoya's case, and some activists said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Teacher arrested for allegedly slapping 8-year-old student who spat on him

A substitute teacher at the Frannie Fitzgerald Elementary school in Woodbridge, Virginia, has been arrested for allegedly slapping an eight-year-old student who spat on him, police said.Eman Mohammed Alkindi, 44, has since been charged with assault and battery and has also resigned from his teaching job, reports said.The incident took place on 1 April when the eight-year-old student grew angry with the teacher and spat on him.The teacher then allegedly slapped the boy in the face and left the classroom. He was reported to the school authorities when staff members brought this to their attention.The school authorities called the...
PUBLIC SAFETY

