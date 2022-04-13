ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

The Daily Illini police blotter for April 12

By The Daily Illini Staff Report
Daily Illini
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn arrest was made on the charges of armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, possession of a revoked Firearm Owner’s Identification card and driving with a suspended license around 5...

dailyillini.com

Comments / 0

Related
My Journal Courier

Police beat for Thursday, April 14

• Bryan C. Branch, 52, of 603 Webster Ave. was arrested at 12:36 a.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of ammunition by a felon and obstructing a peace officer. Police said he tried to flee when the car he was driving was stopped in the 300 block of East Lafayette Avenue. Branch also was cited on charges of driving while license is suspended, operating an uninsured vehicle, and having only one taillight.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

U of I Police: Armed man arrested near campus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois police officers arrested a man near campus on Monday after they discovered marijuana and a loaded gun in his car during a traffic stop. Officers pulled over Sabir Muhammad, 23 of Champaign, just after 5 p.m. near Fifth Street and Springfield Avenue; a license plate check showed Muhammad […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Twin brothers charged in 2018 murder investigation

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police said two 23-year-old men have been arrested and charged in connection to a 2018 murder. According to officers, Aeron Clark and his twin brother Aerick Clark were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Las Vegas on March 5. They were extradited to Danville earlier this week and were […]
DANVILLE, IL
WISN

Graphic video shows teen being shot multiple times

RACINE, Wis. — Warning: Graphic video obtained by WISN 12 shows a suspect jump out of an SUV and shoot a 16-year-old boy multiple times. It happened about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Albert Street in Racine. As the victim walks down the street with the...
RACINE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Urbana, IL
Urbana, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Champaign, IL
Crime & Safety
WCIA

Woman charged in connection to deadly shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Charges were filed in connection to a shooting that happened at Ginger Bend Drive on Wednesday. In a news release, Champaign Police officials said 35-year-old Cherell Ingram was charged with four counts of murder and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. The victim, 25-year-old Brandon McClendon, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Man arrested in courtroom

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 52-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he was accused of attempting to approach presiding Judge Ryan Cadigan while court was in session. At around 9:55 a.m., a man was arrested on the seventh Floor of the Sangamon County Court House on South 9th Street. According to Sheriff Jack Campbell, […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Computers
WCIA

‘Drug den’ investigation: 17 found in house, 4 arrested

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people were recently arrested in an investigation of a “drug den.” On Wednesday, at around 6:20 p.m., the Sangamon County D.I.R.T. and the Sheriff’s Tactical Response Unit (TRU) executed a search warrant on the home of 48-year-old Mark A. Estes on North 19th Street in Springfield. Detectives said they […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wave 3

Two killed in double shooting on Poplar Level Road, man arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Chicago man was arrested after a double shooting killed two people on Poplar Level Road Saturday night. Louisville Metro police officers arrested Dakari Deener, 29, and charged him with murder, according to the arrest report. It happened around 7 p.m., when officers responded to a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
My Journal Courier

Police beat for Friday, March 18

Morgan County  Jacksonville Police  ARRESTS, CITATIONS  • Steven E. Easley, 41, homeless, was arrested at 4:31 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespassing, and resisting a peace officer after police said he was on property in the 400 block of South Clay Avenue from which he was prohibited and ran from them when they were trying to arrest him. • Tiffani R. Weger, 29, of Jacksonville was cited at 2:32 p.m. Thursday on a charge of visitation interference after being accused of violating a court-ordered agreement. THEFTS, BURGLARIES • A SIM card was taken Tuesday or Wednesday from a cellphone in an apartment in the 800 block of Hoagland Boulevard. Compiled by David C.L. Bauer
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WCIA

Danville Police: Man dies after late-night shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said a 36-year-old man died after a shooting happened on Thursday night. Danville Police were dispatched to a location on Johnson Street at around 10:55 p.m. in response to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they approached a parked vehicle and found a man with […]
DANVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Six face meth felony charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills woman was charged with a Class 2 felony related to methamphetamine. Martha A. Price, 46, of Cottage Hills, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department. According to court documents, on April 20, Price possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. Bail was set at $50,000.
MADISON COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy