Car hits two pedestrians in Mesa, killing one Tuesday night

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — First responders and medical staff had to use three doses of Narcan on a toddler because he ingested fentanyl and now his mother is facing a felony charge, according to court documents. On Tuesday, emergency crews were called out to a home in southwest Phoenix because a 1-year-old boy wasn’t breathing. His mother, 23-year-old Anna Chavez, gave him CPR until they arrived. Paramedics gave him two doses of Narcan and rushed him to Banner Thunderbird Medical Center. Staff gave the boy a third dose of Narcan. Tests revealed he had fentanyl in his system, police said.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO