Business

The good news about the worst CPI since Volcker

By VICTORIA GUIDA, AUBREE ELIZA WEAVER
 3 days ago

How about the bad news first? — The Consumer Price Index hit its highest annual rate since 1981 and its biggest monthly increase since September 2005. And yet bond yields fell, signaling that investors weren’t alarmed. Why? There was some (potential) good news hidden in the inflation numbers, if you filter...

POLITICO

Biden jobs boom? Not all Dems are buying

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. One need not be a rocket scientist to understand why the historic increase in the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Obama economist Steve Rattner says Biden's $1.9trillion American Rescue Plan will 'go down in history as an extraordinary policy mistake' that has put the U.S. 'behind the curve' on skyrocketing inflation

Obama-era economic advisor Stephen Rattner warned that the U.S. may be on track for a recession just as the race for 2024 kicks off, a conundrum he blames on 'poor economic policy' from President Biden, Congress and the Federal Reserve. 'Mounting evidence suggests a hard landing — in other words,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Why today’s inflation numbers hit different

The brutal inflation numbers that the White House was bracing for landed this morning, and they were, in fact, quite bruising. What the CPI report said: “The Labor Department said Tuesday that its consumer price index jumped 8.5% in March from 12 months earlier.”. The month-over-month numbers: “The government’s...
BUSINESS
POLITICO

Looking past the headline on inflation

It’s CPI week again — The next inflation reading on Tuesday could be pretty ugly, north of 8 percent, given the surge in oil prices last month. So you’re going to be hearing a lot about the differences between headline and core inflation. The consumer price index...
BUSINESS
POLITICO

In the Senate race between Val Demings and Marco Rubio, the Florida Dem is doing her part to keep up cash-wise.

The race between Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Democratic challenger Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) is heating up — on the fundraising front in particular. Follow the money: Demings is behind Rubio according to her most recent FEC filings, with $20.7 million in total contributions and $8.1 million in cash on hand. In the lead is Rubio, with $24.3 million in total contributions and 10.5 million cash on hand.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Some good news: Nancy Pelosi says she's tested negative for Covid after coming up positive late last week.

California's 22nd (runoff June 7): This race is to replace former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), who left Congress to run the Trump Media & Technology Group. Connie Conway, the former California Assembly Republican Leader, and Democrat Lourin Hubbard advanced to the runoff. But this district's boundaries changed radically in redistricting — neither Conway nor Hubbard will seek a full term — so this will be a short-term gig.
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

Another Capitol riot participant is cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee. She's reasoning that her cooperation should earn her a reduced sentence.

Carla Krzywicki of Connecticut is the fourth known member of the mob to cooperate with the panel. Another cooperator: A Jan. 6 defendant who entered the Capitol with her mother during one of the earliest waves of the riot revealed in court papers Thursday that she cooperated with the House select committee investigating the breach.
CONNECTICUT STATE
POLITICO

Ruben Gallego savaged the House Majority PAC for spending $1 million to bolster the primary opponent of a Latina woman.

What's House Majority PAC's response? "House Majority PAC is dedicated to doing whatever it takes to secure a Democratic House Majority in 2022, and we believe supporting Carrick Flynn is a step towards accomplishing that goal. Flynn is a strong, forward-looking son of Oregon who is dedicated to delivering for families in the 6th District," it said in a statement. The group declined to say whether it was backing any other Democrats in open primaries.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Opinion | The Jan. 6 Committee Can Make a Difference: Simply by Revealing What It’s Found

Ankush Khardori, an attorney and former federal prosecutor, is a Politico Magazine contributing editor. As the House’s Jan. 6 select committee moves into its final stages, political and legal observers have been debating with increasing intensity the potential use of a once esoteric legal tool — in particular, whether the committee should provide a “criminal referral” to the Justice Department concerning the conduct of former President Donald Trump. The debate has been percolating ever since Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the committee’s vice chair, began publicly discussing last December the possibility that Trump had committed criminal misconduct by attempting to prevent Congress’ certification of the electoral vote count. And it’s gotten only more intense after the New York Times reported on Sunday that the committee’s leaders “have grown divided over whether to make a criminal referral” despite the fact “they have concluded that they have enough evidence to do so.”
CONGRESS & COURTS

