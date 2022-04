New Orleans hosts its biggest week of live music so far this year, with an abundance of local and touring acts. Singer Jazzmeia Horn, a native of Dallas, won the 2013 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Competition as well as the 2015 Thelonious Monk Institute International Jazz Competition. Concord Records subsequently released her debut album, “A Social Call.” She followed it up with the Grammy-nominated “Love and Liberation." She concludes a brief New Orleans residency with shows at 8 and 10 p.m. at Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro on Frenchmen St. She’ll be backed by the NOJO Trio featuring three musicians from the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra: pianist Ryan Hanseler, bassist Amina Scott and drummer Gerald Watkins Jr. Tickets are $40.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 23 DAYS AGO