Foot Pedals from Vidami and Elgato Make Learning Guitar Easier

Take your style to the next level with the Morph next-gen earphones. These Bluetooth earbuds come with a smart charging case that offers seamless switching across an infinite number of devices—regardless of OS. All you have to do is simply tap on the device you wish to connect to on the LCD touchscreen. One unique aspect is that they let you customize the look with snap-on faceplates, neckband beads, and smart case shells. So you can morph the look to vibe with your outfit of the day. Moreover, the Morph ecosystem includes earbuds, the case sleeve, a neckband, an internal module, faceplate decals, and a carabiner hook. The full capacitive color LCD touchscreen on the smart case makes navigation a breeze. Plus, with wireless Qi charging and an extensive range of accessories, these next-gen earbuds truly suit you.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO