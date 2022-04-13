Edgewood Healthcare Advisors Continues Growth with Strategic Hires To Expands Firm’s Healthcare Capabilities in 2022
NEW YORK, N.Y. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Edgewood Healthcare Advisors, a division of EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that it has hired a team of healthcare experts to help continue to expand its healthcare practice expertise...massachusettsnewswire.com
Comments / 0