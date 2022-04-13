ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Edgewood Healthcare Advisors Continues Growth with Strategic Hires To Expands Firm’s Healthcare Capabilities in 2022

By Terry Windall
massachusettsnewswire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, N.Y. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Edgewood Healthcare Advisors, a division of EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that it has hired a team of healthcare experts to help continue to expand its healthcare practice expertise...

massachusettsnewswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Amazon's healthcare ambitions: 6 recent moves

From plans to scale its direct-care delivery service to recruiting new leadership to head its healthcare ecosystem, Amazon continues to strengthen its healthcare presence. Here are six most recent healthcare moves from the company as reported by Becker's. Amazon Web Services is. a physician lead to join its healthcare industry...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Ramping up US healthcare systems' production capabilities — 3 experts weigh in

As the Russia-Ukraine war persists, U.S. healthcare systems are already seeing the effects of the conflict through increased prices for oil and natural gas and Ukrainian refugees seeking treatment. Aside from immediate effects, the conflict has brought a long-term structural problem to light: U.S. dependence on imported medical supplies. Tinglong...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Best Healthcare System

The American health care system has failed many Americans. The U.S. spends more on health care per capita yet achieves worse health outcomes — such as prevalence of major illnesses and life expectancy — than many member nations of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. For example, the U.S. life expectancy at birth is […]
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edgewood, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
morningbrew.com

Nearly one-fifth of HR professionals say qualified candidates were excluded by automated hiring software

HR departments recently gave AI a performance review, and they’re not exactly exceeding expectations. SHRM randomly sampled over 1,500 HR professionals in the US and found that one in four HR departments have begun to use AI or automation in their recruitment or hiring processes, and the majority said AI improves the speed of hiring. However, HR teams are underwhelmed by vendors’ transparency.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy