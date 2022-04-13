Theratechnologies: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
MONTREAL (AP) _ Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9 million in its fiscal first quarter.
The Montreal-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.
The metabolic disorder drug company posted revenue of $18.6 million in the period.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THTX
Comments / 0