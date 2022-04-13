Theratechnologies: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) _ Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Montreal-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The metabolic disorder drug company posted revenue of $18.6 million in the period.

