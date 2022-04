PAXTON — In a town like Paxton, lineages like Varnums and Stewarts are synonymous with balling out. Collin Stewart, more than anyone, understands this. He understands the lofty expectations levied on his last name. He grew up watching his cousin, Grant, win Hitter and Pitcher of the Year en route to snagging a scholarship to FSU, all...

PAXTON, FL ・ 23 MINUTES AGO