Dennis W. Pankowsky, Jr., age 32, of Sidney, NE, passed away at UC Health Poudre Valley Hospital in Ft. Collins, CO surrounded by people that loved him on March 19, 2022. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel in Sidney, NE with Pastor Kyle Larson officiating. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery in Sidney, NE. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Friday, April 1st from 1-6:00 P.M.

SIDNEY, NE ・ 22 DAYS AGO