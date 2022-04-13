ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

R.I.P. Bloodstone lead singer supreme, Charles McCormick

soultracks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(April 13, 2022) They are a legendary act that has been part of our lives for over a half century -- or as they would say, “We Go A Long Way Back.” We have long celebrated the greatness of the group Bloodstone, but today we mourn the passing of the group’s...

www.soultracks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Gayle King wows in figure-hugging dress that causes a stir

Fresh from her stunning turn at the CMT Music Awards on Monday – Gayle King has pulled another winning look out of her closet. The CBS Mornings star looked incredible in a figure-hugging, floral midi dress which she teamed with some comfy sneakers for an interview with The Color Purple author Alice Walker on Wednesday. Gayle sweetly revealed that she chose her dress because Alice "loves flowers".
SAN MARINO, CA
Patriot Ledger

Mass. singer leads up-and-coming Midnight Callers to C-Note in Hull for first local show

Growing up in Attleboro, Chris Payne had the benefit of a father with a vast record collection. But by the time Payne hit his teenage years and picked up a guitar, he developed a real love of classic rock. These days that love is readily apparent in the sound of the band Payne leads, New York City’s Midnight Callers, which makes its Boston-area debut Saturday night at The C-Note in Hull. ...
HULL, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Fox News

Rocker John Cooper, Lead Singer of Skillet, Rebels Against Relativism and Campaigns for Truth

To say appearances are deceiving just doesn’t describe the total persona of John Cooper, lead singer of the Rock group Skillet, a band that has performed with the likes of Aerosmith and Metallica. Cooper, a Grammy nominated, multi-platinum musician, looks more like a hardcore biker– tattoos, black leather et al– than a Bible thumping theologian. But there you have it. His book, “Awake and Alive to Truth” is a conviction of modern society that preaches truth is something you make up for yourself, instead of an objective standard that exists outside of any individual. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Cooper, a strong Christian with his own podcast called “Cooper Stuff,” talks about his pleas to the generations of today, growing up in a culture that is “Post-truth.” He laments, “We don’t believe there’s absolute truth. We believe that everything is fungible. Everything is built on your interpretation, her truth, my truth. It’s all based on the way I feel, the way that I interpret my reality. And then I demand that everyone else fall in line with my version of reality. And that is a recipe for chaos.”
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Charnett Moffett Dead: Jazz Singer Cause of Death at 54 Sudden, Tragic

Charles Moffett, a pioneering figure in jazz bass guitar, died at the age of 54. On April 11, he died of a heart attack at Stanford University Hospital. At the time of his heart attack, Moffett was with his wife and longtime partner Jana Herzen, according to his publicist Lydia Liedman. He had been suffering from Trigeminal Neuralgia, which caused him great anguish and which his family believes was a contributing factor in his death.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy