R.I.P. Bloodstone lead singer supreme, Charles McCormick

To say appearances are deceiving just doesn’t describe the total persona of John Cooper, lead singer of the Rock group Skillet, a band that has performed with the likes of Aerosmith and Metallica. Cooper, a Grammy nominated, multi-platinum musician, looks more like a hardcore biker– tattoos, black leather et al– than a Bible thumping theologian. But there you have it. His book, “Awake and Alive to Truth” is a conviction of modern society that preaches truth is something you make up for yourself, instead of an objective standard that exists outside of any individual. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Cooper, a strong Christian with his own podcast called “Cooper Stuff,” talks about his pleas to the generations of today, growing up in a culture that is “Post-truth.” He laments, “We don’t believe there’s absolute truth. We believe that everything is fungible. Everything is built on your interpretation, her truth, my truth. It’s all based on the way I feel, the way that I interpret my reality. And then I demand that everyone else fall in line with my version of reality. And that is a recipe for chaos.”

MUSIC ・ 20 DAYS AGO