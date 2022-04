DETROIT – Events are in full bloom for the first full weekend of Spring!. Ann Arbor Film Festival (Michigan Theatre), through Sunday: Celebrating 60 years of innovative storytelling, the Tree Town-based festival is back with both virtual and in-person events. Over 180 avant-garde films from around the world compete for one of two dozen awards including best experimental film, best documentary and most technically innovative film. New this year is the No. 1 African film award. Film schedule and passes here.

DETROIT, MI ・ 22 DAYS AGO