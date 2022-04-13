ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks: These 11 players from the 2021 team are still free agents

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cgvba_0f7rBmOA00

The Seahawks have re-signed the majority of their free agents, including Quandre Diggs, Al Woods and Rashaad Penny. There are still a few important pieces out there who suited up for Seattle last season that remain free agents now just two weeks removed from the 2022 NFL draft.

These 11 players from the 2021 squad have yet to be signed by a new team.

1

QB Geno Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e1nne_0f7rBmOA00
(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

With Russell Wilson now out of the picture, Smith might be the team’s most-logical option to start at quarterback this year. Geno was Wilson’s backup the last three seasons and played well in his run as the starter. Coach Pete Carroll says the team wants Smith to return for what will likely become a training camp battle with Drew Lock to decide who’s QB1. If they don’t draft another quarterback, Smith should be the favorite.

2

LT Duane Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12TyFh_0f7rBmOA00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Brown hit an uncharacteristic rough patch from Weeks 4-7 when the Seahawks faced some mean pass-rushing defenses. He rebounded in the second half of the season though and finished with another respectable pass protection grade from PFF at 69.9 – the highest for any starting offensive lineman. Now 36 years old, Brown says he’s open to returning to Seattle but he’s also getting interest from the Panthers.

3

RT Brandon Shell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mVwr3_0f7rBmOA00
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Shell started 10 games at right tackle last season before a shoulder injury put him on the sidelines. The undrafted rookie Jake Curhan performed relatively well in Shell’s absence, which may be a factor in why he’s still on the market. However, he has received interest from several teams on the open market, including Russell Wilson’s Broncos.

4

RB Alex Collins

Collins got an opportunity to be RB1 for a few weeks after Chris Carson’s neck injury and took full advantage. However, he became limited by a groin injury he suffered in his breakout game against the Steelers. Collins gritted through it for a while but eventually he landed on IR, which gave Rashaad Penny his opening to explode down the stretch.

5

DE Rasheem Green

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vgU6R_0f7rBmOA00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Green was among this team’s top pass rush producers last year, tying Darrell Taylor for second-place in sacks with 6.5. He’s also made several splash plays on special teams over the years, which makes it somewhat surprising that he hasn’t been re-signed.

6

DE Benson Mayowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38IUHd_0f7rBmOA00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Mayowa returned to the Seahawks last year for another stint after having been waived just before the 2014 season began. Despite appearing in 15 games and earning seven starts Mayowa didn’t do much last year, posting only one sack and two quarterback hits. The team’s switch to a 3-4 base defense made him even more expendable, so he was released in March.

7

DL Robert Nkemdiche

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Bthd_0f7rBmOA00
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Seattle signed this former first-round pick last April after he sat out the 2020 season. He’s still yet to make an impact outside of his 2018 campaign in Arizona, though. Nkemdiche totaled just six pressures, one quarterback hit and no sacks in nine games as a backup.

8

CB Bless Austin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tEJoD_0f7rBmOA00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Austin was one of several cornerbacks the Seahawks brought in just before the season started as they scrambled to find a good combination. It eventually worked out for them but Austin never really got into the rotation, playing just 149 defensive snaps (18%). He is a restricted free agent.

9

WR John Ursua

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZVbZ7_0f7rBmOA00
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Ursua’s 2021 season ended before it even got started as he suffered a torn ACL in a preseason game against the Broncos. Oddly, linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven also had the same injury in the same game. Ursua was an exclusive rights free agent heading into this year and he did not get tendered.

10

DB Gavin Heslop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lp2oC_0f7rBmOA00
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Heslop was promoted from the practice squad late in the year after Jamal Adams went down with another shoulder injury. Heslop played one game and broke two bones in his leg, landing him on IR. Heslop was also an exclusive rights free agent but the Seahawks elected not to tender him.

11

RB Adrian Peterson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3il10t_0f7rBmOA00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Peterson’s contract expired back in January, making him free to sign anywhere. While it’s clear his playing days are close to over, AD hasn’t given up on it yet. They don’t need him on their roster, but Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says the team has talked to Peterson about coaching. He’s been credited with inspiring Rashaad Penny’s late-season surge.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Blockbuster NFL Trade Rumors Swirling Ahead Of The Draft

A crazy NFL offseason could get even crazier come draft day. Per uStadium, “Multiple league sources say they would not be surprised at all if one of the big 4 WRs (AJ, DK, Deebo, Terry) are traded by/on draft weekend.”. If any of those four receivers were to be...
NFL
The Spun

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife Releases Statement: NFL World Reacts

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers PR team released a statement from Kalabrya Haskins, wife of the late quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was tragically killed in South Florida last weekend. “I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time...
PITTSBURGH, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

There Are Calls For NFL To Investigate Tom Brady Tampering

Amid a slew of reports that the Miami Dolphins were ready to move heaven and earth to bring Tom Brady into the fold, questions of whether the Dolphins may have engaged in tampering are starting to emerge. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported that the Miami Dolphins were ready to make...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
City
Seattle, WA
State
Arizona State
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
9NEWS

Russell Wilson purchases $25 million mansion south of Denver

DENVER — Russell Wilson is really coming to Denver now. The former Seattle Seahawks quarterback and his wife, singer-songwriter Ciara, purchased a home in Cherry Hills Village, south of Denver, on April 1. The Denver Broncos secured Wilson as their new starting quarterback in a deal that became official...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Baker Mayfield, Wife Story Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

Baker Mayfield has been trending on social media for most of Wednesday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback made a podcast appearance in which he discussed everything that’s been going on with his career. Mayfield did not hold back with his feelings, revealing where he believes he might get traded. That’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashaad Penny
Person
Russell Wilson
The Spun

Russell Wilson’s House Is For Sale: NFL World Reacts

Russell Wilson is no longer in need of his Seattle, Washington area home. The NFL quarterback was traded from the Seahawks to the Broncos this offseason. Wilson, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, will hope to win championship No. 2 in Denver. Earlier this month, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, listed their...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Breaking: Packers Are Signing Veteran Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers need to replenish their receiving corps after losing Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling this offseason. Step one of that operation took place today, when the team reportedly signed veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins, according to insider Jordan Schultz. Watkins visited Green Bay today, and is signing...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers: Aaron Rodgers Reacts to Signing of Sammy Watkins

The Green Bay Packers have made one of the biggest wide receiver signings in recent memory. After Davante Adams was traded to Las Vegas and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with Kansas City, the team found itself lacking at the wide receiver position. Green Bay took steps to help replace those two weapons by signing Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. Apparently, four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers had spoken to Watkins prior to the announcement of the deal.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Raiders’ Derek Carr fires back at haters with bold statement after signing massive extension

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr signed a massive three-year, $121.5 million extension with the franchise on Wednesday. The Raiders rewarded Carr for one of the better years of his career, as he threw for a career-high 4,804 passing yards while leading Las Vegas to a playoff berth, the first of his career. However, the team bowed out in the Wild Card round against the Cincinnati Bengals, who went on to advance to the Super Bowl. The playoffs haven’t been kind to Carr, as he has yet to win one postseason contest in his career. Carr has a message for any who doubt he can eventually win in the postseason, as reported by Pro Football Talk.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Free Agents#Geno Smith#American Football#Panthers#Rt Brandon Shell Shell
The Spun

Browns Sign Former Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns have made yet another addition to their quarterback room. On Thursday, the team officially announced the signing of former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs. Dobbs, 27, was selected by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In limited action with the team, the...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Growing Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The 2022 offseason has seen all kinds of incredible trades, many of which have included some of the top wide receivers in the NFL. But with two weeks to go until the NFL draft, one rumor of a blockbuster trade just won’t go away. According to uSTADIUM, sources within...
NFL
The Spun

Jason Garrett Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach

Gary Brown served as the Dallas Cowboys’ running backs coach under Jason Garrett from 2013-19. On Sunday, the 52-year-old former assistant and NFL running back tragically lost his battle with cancer. Brown’s passing has hit his former players and teammates hard. Garrett, who worked alongside the Williamsport, Pa. native...
DALLAS, TX
Axios Denver

Hot Home: Broncos QB Russell Wilson buys Cherry Hills listing for $25 million

The house makes the home for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his celebrity wife, Ciara, who purchased a $25 million, 20,060-square-foot mansion in Cherry Hills Village to cement their status as Denverites.By the numbers: The Denver mansion, built in 2018, sits on five acres, has four bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. There's also a 2,590-square-foot indoor swimming pool, a nine-car garage, a basketball court and a guest apartment on the property.Details: Duchess Investments LLC., an independent investment firm based in Seattle, bought the two-story Englewood listing, according to a deed filed with the Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder's Office, Lily O'Neill at BusinessDen first reported and Axios later confirmed. The former Seattle Seahawks QB used Duchess Investments for a home purchase in Washington state in 2015, per Geekwire.The intrigue: Previously, the Denver metro area's priciest residential property — a Four Seasons Hotel penthouse — was sold in 2020 for $16 million.Flashback: The Denver Broncos traded for the quarterback in mid-March in a deal that represented "one of the largest trades in NFL history," ESPN sports reporter Adam Schefter wrote.Zoom out: On Tuesday, Wilson listed the family's 11,104-square-foot waterfront home in Bellevue, Wash., for $36 million.
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
The Spun

Broncos Lineman Has A Promise For Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson was sacked plenty of times over the course of his tenure with the Seattle Seahawks. The good news for Wilson though is that he should have much better protection now that he’s on the Denver Broncos. Shortly after Wilson was traded to Denver, he went on FaceTime...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Buys New House: Fans React

The Denver Broncos have a new star quarterback after trading for Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson. With the move, the couple had a few things to take care of – selling their old house and finding a new one. Earlier this month, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, listed their Bellevue, Washington home for sale. It’s on the market for $28 million.
DENVER, CO
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
144K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy