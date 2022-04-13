Seahawks: These 11 players from the 2021 team are still free agents

The Seahawks have re-signed the majority of their free agents, including Quandre Diggs, Al Woods and Rashaad Penny. There are still a few important pieces out there who suited up for Seattle last season that remain free agents now just two weeks removed from the 2022 NFL draft.

These 11 players from the 2021 squad have yet to be signed by a new team.

1

QB Geno Smith

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

With Russell Wilson now out of the picture, Smith might be the team’s most-logical option to start at quarterback this year. Geno was Wilson’s backup the last three seasons and played well in his run as the starter. Coach Pete Carroll says the team wants Smith to return for what will likely become a training camp battle with Drew Lock to decide who’s QB1. If they don’t draft another quarterback, Smith should be the favorite.

2

LT Duane Brown

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Brown hit an uncharacteristic rough patch from Weeks 4-7 when the Seahawks faced some mean pass-rushing defenses. He rebounded in the second half of the season though and finished with another respectable pass protection grade from PFF at 69.9 – the highest for any starting offensive lineman. Now 36 years old, Brown says he’s open to returning to Seattle but he’s also getting interest from the Panthers.

3

RT Brandon Shell

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Shell started 10 games at right tackle last season before a shoulder injury put him on the sidelines. The undrafted rookie Jake Curhan performed relatively well in Shell’s absence, which may be a factor in why he’s still on the market. However, he has received interest from several teams on the open market, including Russell Wilson’s Broncos.

4

RB Alex Collins

Collins got an opportunity to be RB1 for a few weeks after Chris Carson’s neck injury and took full advantage. However, he became limited by a groin injury he suffered in his breakout game against the Steelers. Collins gritted through it for a while but eventually he landed on IR, which gave Rashaad Penny his opening to explode down the stretch.

5

DE Rasheem Green

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Green was among this team’s top pass rush producers last year, tying Darrell Taylor for second-place in sacks with 6.5. He’s also made several splash plays on special teams over the years, which makes it somewhat surprising that he hasn’t been re-signed.

6

DE Benson Mayowa

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Mayowa returned to the Seahawks last year for another stint after having been waived just before the 2014 season began. Despite appearing in 15 games and earning seven starts Mayowa didn’t do much last year, posting only one sack and two quarterback hits. The team’s switch to a 3-4 base defense made him even more expendable, so he was released in March.

7

DL Robert Nkemdiche

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Seattle signed this former first-round pick last April after he sat out the 2020 season. He’s still yet to make an impact outside of his 2018 campaign in Arizona, though. Nkemdiche totaled just six pressures, one quarterback hit and no sacks in nine games as a backup.

8

CB Bless Austin

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Austin was one of several cornerbacks the Seahawks brought in just before the season started as they scrambled to find a good combination. It eventually worked out for them but Austin never really got into the rotation, playing just 149 defensive snaps (18%). He is a restricted free agent.

9

WR John Ursua

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Ursua’s 2021 season ended before it even got started as he suffered a torn ACL in a preseason game against the Broncos. Oddly, linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven also had the same injury in the same game. Ursua was an exclusive rights free agent heading into this year and he did not get tendered.

10

DB Gavin Heslop

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Heslop was promoted from the practice squad late in the year after Jamal Adams went down with another shoulder injury. Heslop played one game and broke two bones in his leg, landing him on IR. Heslop was also an exclusive rights free agent but the Seahawks elected not to tender him.

11

RB Adrian Peterson

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Peterson’s contract expired back in January, making him free to sign anywhere. While it’s clear his playing days are close to over, AD hasn’t given up on it yet. They don’t need him on their roster, but Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says the team has talked to Peterson about coaching. He’s been credited with inspiring Rashaad Penny’s late-season surge.