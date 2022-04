I may have owned a stop sign back in the day... When I was in high school, there was construction going down on my road. The stop sign for the end of the street lay in the dirt for days, maybe even weeks. It also wasn't attached to anything, so one evening it may have found its way into my house. As an adult, I'd never do that because I have at least an idea that those aren't cheap.

LUBEC, ME ・ 8 DAYS AGO