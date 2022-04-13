ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Tumbles On Surprise Holiday Quarter Loss Amid Supply Chain Snarls

By Martin Baccardax
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CIuUg_0f7rAfJi00

Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Report shares slumped lower Wednesday after the struggling home retailer posted a surprise holiday quarter loss as supply chain snarls kept inventory stuck in warehouses and shipping ports and blunted overall sales growth.

Bed Bath & Beyond said it posted an adjusted loss for the three months ending on February 26, the group's fiscal fourth quarter, of 92 cents per share, down from a profit of 40 cents over the same period last year. and well shy of the Street consensus forecast of a 4 cents per share profit. Group revenues, Bed Bath & Beyond said, slumped 21.8% from last year to $2.05 billion, again missing analysts' estimates of a $2.075 billion tally.

Looking into the 2022 fiscal year, however, Bed Bath & Beyond said it sees higher adjusted earnings for the second half, when compared to 2021 levels.

"We are disappointed that our sales and gross margin performance does not reflect our team's hard work and execution against both strategic and transformation efforts in 2021," said CEO Mark Tritton. "Macroeconomic factors, such as the disruption of the global supply chain, the Omicron variant, as well as the geopolitical turbulence weighing on consumer confidence, have uncovered more vulnerabilities than we could have foreseen at this stage of our transformation, as we completely rebuild the foundation of our business."

"The lack of available inventory to sell proved to be a continuing impediment to sales through the remainder of the fourth quarter and into the early part of fiscal 2022," he added. "Specifically, despite our overall inventory levels, product in transit, not available for sale or held at port remained abnormally high, particularly in key items."

Bed Bath & Beyond shares were marked 12.1% lower in early trading to change hands at $15.80 each, a move that would trim its year-to-date gain to around 4.2%.

Sales from the group's buybuy Baby division, which GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report chairman and Chewy.com (CHWY) - Get Chewy, Inc. Class A Report found Ryan Cohen is urging the company to sell, notched low-single-digit gains when compared to 2021 levels, with an overall top line of $1.4 billion.

"Our buybuy Baby and Harmon banners demonstrate our ability to achieve stabilization and growth when there is strength in the face of macroeconomic factors given its domestic supply chain, as well as different key product demand such as apparel and gear versus our Bed Bath banner," Tritton said.

RC Ventures LLC, an investment group controlled by Cohen, has pushed Bed, Bath & Beyond to consider several strategic alternatives, including a full company sale, since revealing a near 10% stake in the group last month.

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Bed Bath & Beyond, GameStop's Ryan Cohen enter cooperation agreement

Bed Bath & Beyond has entered into a cooperation agreement with GameStop chairman and Chewy.com founder Ryan Cohen after his investment firm, RC Ventures, acquired 9.8% of the retailer's outstanding shares earlier this month. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. BBBY BED BATH & BEYOND INC. 22.59 +0.49 +2.22%. Bed...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Looking At Bed Bath & Beyond's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Bed Bath & Beyond. Looking at options history for Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18%...
PETS
NBC Miami

Ryan Cohen Brings an Activist Approach to Bed Bath & Beyond. Here's What May Be Next for the Retailer

Company: Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Business: Bed Bath & Beyond runs a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestic merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products. As of Feb. 27, 2021, the company had 1,020 stores, including 834 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Canada; 132 buybuy Baby stores; and 54 stores under the names Harmon, Harmon Face Values or Face Values. It also offers products through various websites and applications, such as bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, harmondiscount.com, facevalues.com, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca and decorist.com. In addition, it operates Decorist, an online interior design platform that provides personalized home-design services.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bed Bath Beyond Inc#Consumer Confidence#Stock#Omicron
SheKnows

Bed Bath & Beyond Kicked Off Its Biggest Home Sale of the Year — Here Are 5 Deals You Can’t Miss

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to home essentials, you already know Bed Bath and Beyond is your one-stop shop to spruce up any room in your space. But when it comes to home sales, there are few savings events quite as incredible as the retailer’s big home event, a site-wide sale that slashes prices on everything from curtains to comforters and candles to chandeliers up to 25 percent off.
HOME & GARDEN
Motley Fool

After Amazon, Will These 5 High-Priced Stocks Split Their Shares?

Stock splits don't change the value of an investor's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

There's nothing happening in 2022 that the stock market hasn't seen before. Consumer demand for Starbucks is high right now, as the company wrestles with some near-term headwinds. Kroger trades at a modest valuation, even as the business is posting fantastic earnings results. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
PopSugar

Everything You Need From Bed Bath & Beyond's Major Home Sale

There's no time like spring to refresh your home with fresh linens, new kitchen tools, and decor accents — especially because Bed Bath & Beyond is holding the Big Home Event right this minute. As the name suggests, this sale is H-U-G-E, offering lower prices on everything from curtains to hair tools to small appliances.
HOME & GARDEN
Benzinga

Here's Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares are trading higher after the company reported a cooperation agreement with Ryan Cohen's RC Ventures. Ryan Cohen and RC Ventures LLC are the beneficial owners of approximately 9.8% of the company's outstanding shares. In conjunction with the cooperation agreement, Bed Bath &...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Stocks Edge Higher, Retail Sales In Focus, Apple, Amazon And UnitedHealth - Five Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Thursday, April 14:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher As Treasury Yields Ease. U.S. equity futures were little-changed from last night's close in pre-market trading Thursday as investors looked to a key reading of March retail sales, as well as the expiry of more than a $1 trillion dollars in stock options, ahead of the Easter and Passover holiday weekend.
RETAIL
The Independent

ScS tumbles to half-year loss amid supply chain woes

Sofa and flooring chain ScS has swung to a half-year loss as it blamed supply chain disruption and lengthy delays for knocking sales.The retailer fell to a £3.6 million pre-tax loss for the six months to January 29, against profits of £17.7 million a year earlier.It said despite solid customer demand and orders, gross sales fell 5.3% on a two-year comparison to £8.5 million due largely to the supply chain woes.Sofa and furniture sales fell 6.7%, with a 17.9% tumble for flooring as it said the disruption to shipping and freight left it facing long delivery delays.We are mindful of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Will Supply Chain Challenges Hurt Lululemon's Fourth-Quarter Results?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Anyone who follows the financial news has certainly...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Will Chart Analysts Notice Bad Omen on Home Depot's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD). A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
STOCKS
pymnts

Bed Bath & Beyond Adds Three New Board Members in Deal with RC Ventures

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and activist investor Ryan Cohen appear to have put their differences aside. The home furnishings retailer added Marjorie L. Bowen, Shelly C. Lombard and Ben Rosenzweig to its board of directors as part of a cooperation agreement with Cohen and his company RC Ventures, according to a Friday (March 25) company press release.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
84K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy