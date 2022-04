Large hail and strong tornadoes are possible in southern Minnesota and across Iowa Tuesday evening as a strong storm system with ample moisture plows through the region. The severity of the storms in Minnesota will be largely dependent on how far north a warm front can make it. The National Weather Service notes that some models are showing the warm front making it as far north as the southern Twin Cities metro, while others keep the warm front closer to the Minnesota-Iowa border.

4 DAYS AGO