ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Gender Of The Investor: For Couples, Who Is The Better Investor, The Man Or Woman?

By John Shumway
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IPDZo_0f7rADnU00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Here’s a question: who handles the money and investing in your family?

What you’re about to read could reinforce that choice or cause you to rethink it!

At the risk of touching off a debate in your household, not a fight just a conversation: women tend to be better at investing and handling money than men.

In a historically male-dominated domain, CBS News senior business analyst and certified financial planner Jill Schlesinger says that women are more patient traders.

“Trading, the in and out, the buying and selling, and trying to guess the bottom and the top, actually ends up costing you money,” she said. “There is a lot of evidence that women tend to be more patient investors than men.”

Schlesinger said that women invest from a position of confidence in their long-term game plan.

“There is researching showing that over time, women show better returns than men,” she explained. “It’s simply by virtue of the fact that they don’t muck around with their game plan once it’s set in place.”

However, she added that it’s important to remember that gender doesn’t change the bottom line in investing – it’s risky and there are no guarantees.

WATCH: Tips For Couples And Investing

Schlesinger also has some tips for how couples can handle investing.

She starts by saying it shouldn’t be one or the other making the decisions.

“I am really encouraging couples to get on the same page when it comes to investing,” Schlesinger said.

Having agreed upon goals – such as how are we going to get there, how will we save for retirement and education – are a great place to start.

Then it’s time to determine who will execute the plan.

“At least anecdotally in my life as an advisor, women would sort of buy into the game plan and stick to it,” she said.

No matter the gender of the investor, Schlesinger says if you’re the one doing the investing, make sure your partner understands the plan. She recommends a quarterly sit-down to go over progress and details.

“How it works, where does it love, what are the passwords, all these things we want couples to share,” Schlesinger said.

She added that transparency allows for celebrating wins and sharing losses but once again, there are no guarantees and it is a risk.

Being open about what’s going on helps you avoid the blame game when bad things happen and those certainly can.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdka#Cbs News
Sentinel

Advice for when intimacy is gone

Dear Annie: My husband and I met 20 years ago and had a passionate, whirlwind courtship. Two years after we were married, intimacy gradually became less and less frequent. In a nutshell, my husband hid his physical issues from me, which were caused by a surgery that he had undergone as a kid. The surgery did damage to him, which worsened over the years.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Distractify

"Pocketing" Is Becoming a More Common Term in Dating, but What Does It Mean?

The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
INTERNET
psychologytoday.com

Why Do People Stay in an Unhappy Marriage?

Unhappy partners often find themselves deciding whether financial security or a romantic relationship matters more. Children's mental health fares better when parents work together, regardless of whether the parents are married or divorced. Women in particular are at a financial disadvantage if they get divorced. “I just don’t know if...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Independent

9 signs the person you’re dating is right for you, according to experts

Relationships are hard work. Once you’ve moved past the initial period of infatuation – often referred to as “the honeymoon phase” – reality sinks in, and you start to get a deeper sense of who someone is and whether or not they might be right for you.But the signs can be difficult to identify, particularly if you’ve never been a long-term relationship before. How much should you be willing to sacrifice for the other person? Does it matter if your interests don’t align? And what about if you argue quite a lot?The Independent spoke to relationship experts to identify...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Harvard Crimson

‘This Is How Your Marriage Ends’ Review: A Misguided Manual to Relationships

In “This Is How Your Marriage Ends,” Matthew Fray argues that marriages end not with a bang but with a whimper. In his debut self-help book, the relationship counselor offers readers insight into how to save their relationships using examples from his own marriage and those of his clients. Unfortunately, the advice he offers fails to consider the female perspective and in fact often infantilizes and vilifies women.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Backwards Bending Cheating

You might have been friends with someone for a while, and your friend may have gotten in a new relationship. The three of you may have spent some time hanging out together and though you have tried to get along with your friend's other half, you might be bothered that your friend's partner flirts with you. So, how do you let your friend know this is happening? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
psychologytoday.com

4 Types of Emotionally Unavailable Partners

It is often difficult to spot whether someone is emotionally unavailable. You may feel dissatisfied without knowing why. There are four types of emotionally unavailable partners: The Jester, The Teacher, The Counselor, and The Fixer. Without attacking or adopting a demanding stance, communicate your needs and wants to your partner.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and the Vulture Friend Dilemma

You might have finally found someone that you connect with, and you might be feeling like the relationship is going really well. However, the two of you might have one issue. You might have a friend that is interested in your partner. So, what do you do if your friend is constantly flirting with your other half? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
The Independent

Boss criticised for telling employee to postpone their vacation: ‘Don’t let them do this to your life’

A boss has been criticised for asking an employee to postpone their vacation, as the company would be left short-staffed during the worker’s time off. In a recent Reddit post shared in the Subreddit “Antiwork,” u/Prestigious-Rumfield shared a screenshot of a message from their boss. The caption reads: “Just got this email, guess I can say bye bye to my vacation.”At the start of the email, the boss noted that there was “a bit of an issue with” the employee’s “time off”. The employer expressed how one of the company’s workers has a “surgery” planned and will not be...
ECONOMY
Phys.org

The gender gap: Nature or nurture? It's complicated, says a large study ​

It's an age-old question—are the differences between what men and women like decided by nature or nurture?. A new study from SMU (Southern Methodist University) and UC3M (Universidad Carlos III de Madrid) in Spain produced some surprising results: the gap separating the interests of men and women on some topics is larger in countries known for promoting gender equality than in countries with more rigid gender roles.
SOCIETY
MedicalXpress

Couples who pool finances have better connection, less likely to split

New Cornell University research shows that it pays to pool finances if you're seeking a higher level of satisfaction, harmony and commitment in your serious relationship or marriage. The study from Emily Garbinsky, associate professor of marketing and management communication at the Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management, and...
RELATIONSHIPS
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
50K+
Followers
27K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy