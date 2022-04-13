Now committed, Vizzina ready to put his recruiting cap on

There were some leftovers from our in-depth conversation with Christopher Vizzina, including what’s next for the Briarwood Christian (Alabama) product after he verbally pledged to Clemson on Tuesday.

Well, being that Vizzina is one of only two commits in Clemson’s 2023 recruiting class, it may be time for the four-star quarterback to put on his recruiting cap. It sure sounds like he’s already hit the ground running as Vizzina is already recruiting one of his close friends, who Clemson fans that follow recruiting may already know.

“Definitely somebody that me and him are really good friends and everything — Hunter Osborne,” Vizzina told The Clemson Insider Sunday. “I feel like just from hearing what the coaches feel like is a true defensive lineman for Clemson, I feel like he fits everything like that on and off the field. I’m gonna do my best to get him here.”

Osborne — a four-star defensive lineman out of Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) — attended the Tigers’ second junior day of the year — their “spring elite day” — on Saturday, March 5, and left with an offer from Clemson in hand.

“I don’t know the exact spot, but they’re some of the best of the best in my recruitment,” he said when asked where Clemson currently stands for him. “I don’t want to put an exact number because anything can happen, anything can change, but they’re definitely up there.”

Nine days later, Osborne announced a top 10 that featured the Tigers along with Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, Miami, Auburn, Southern Cal and Oregon.

Osborne isn’t the only prospect that Vizzina will recruit, but he’ll need to get with Clemson’s other commit in this class — Edison (Miami, Fla.) four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph — and determine which guys they want to target.

“I have his number and all his contact information and everything like that,” Vizzina said of Joseph. “Me and him will get together and get on some calls and figure out who we want to build the class with.

“I think now, the receiver recruiting might start really following me because now they know who the quarterback is in the class. I feel like the quarterback piece in recruiting, if you are at another position and you’re looking at schools, you want to know who the quarterback is and so I feel like this really gonna boost the recruiting for Clemson.”

The man responsible for Clemson’s wide receiver recruiting is wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham, who Vizzina has grown closer with since he’s taken over the role of recruiting coordinator.

“I know he’s gonna recruit the best receivers and coach the best receivers in the country,” he said of Grisham, “and so, that was kind of his pitch to me. That was something that really stood out too about Clemson. I knew every year that they were gonna have the best receivers or have the best receiving corps. As a quarterback, you want to be able to throw to the guys that can make some plays. That was not a huge factor in my decision, but something that stood out compared to other places.”

Now that Vizzina is on board, other dominos should start to fall for Clemson. Judging by the social media reaction he received Tuesday, there are definitely a lot of talented recruits who are gonna want to play with the nation’s No. 6 quarterback prospect.

