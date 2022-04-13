ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Now committed, Vizzina ready to put his recruiting cap on

By Sam Neumann
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jbta1_0f7rAB2200

There were some leftovers from our in-depth conversation with Christopher Vizzina, including what’s next for the Briarwood Christian (Alabama) product after he verbally pledged to Clemson on Tuesday.

Well, being that Vizzina is one of only two commits in Clemson’s 2023 recruiting class, it may be time for the four-star quarterback to put on his recruiting cap. It sure sounds like he’s already hit the ground running as Vizzina is already recruiting one of his close friends, who Clemson fans that follow recruiting may already know.

“Definitely somebody that me and him are really good friends and everything — Hunter Osborne,” Vizzina told The Clemson Insider Sunday. “I feel like just from hearing what the coaches feel like is a true defensive lineman for Clemson, I feel like he fits everything like that on and off the field. I’m gonna do my best to get him here.”

Osborne — a four-star defensive lineman out of Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) — attended the Tigers’ second junior day of the year — their “spring elite day” — on Saturday, March 5, and left with an offer from Clemson in hand.

“I don’t know the exact spot, but they’re some of the best of the best in my recruitment,” he said when asked where Clemson currently stands for him. “I don’t want to put an exact number because anything can happen, anything can change, but they’re definitely up there.”

Nine days later, Osborne announced a top 10 that featured the Tigers along with Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, Miami, Auburn, Southern Cal and Oregon.

Osborne isn’t the only prospect that Vizzina will recruit, but he’ll need to get with Clemson’s other commit in this class — Edison (Miami, Fla.) four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph — and determine which guys they want to target.

“I have his number and all his contact information and everything like that,” Vizzina said of Joseph. “Me and him will get together and get on some calls and figure out who we want to build the class with.

“I think now, the receiver recruiting might start really following me because now they know who the quarterback is in the class. I feel like the quarterback piece in recruiting, if you are at another position and you’re looking at schools, you want to know who the quarterback is and so I feel like this really gonna boost the recruiting for Clemson.”

The man responsible for Clemson’s wide receiver recruiting is wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham, who Vizzina has grown closer with since he’s taken over the role of recruiting coordinator.

“I know he’s gonna recruit the best receivers and coach the best receivers in the country,” he said of Grisham, “and so, that was kind of his pitch to me. That was something that really stood out too about Clemson. I knew every year that they were gonna have the best receivers or have the best receiving corps. As a quarterback, you want to be able to throw to the guys that can make some plays. That was not a huge factor in my decision, but something that stood out compared to other places.”

Now that Vizzina is on board, other dominos should start to fall for Clemson. Judging by the social media reaction he received Tuesday, there are definitely a lot of talented recruits who are gonna want to play with the nation’s No. 6 quarterback prospect.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f4uq0_0f7rAB2200

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Alabama Transfer Agiye Hall Schedules Major Visit

Alabama transfer wide receiver Agiye Hall will visit the Texas Longhorns on Friday, according to Mike Roach of 247Sports. Roach said the former four-star recruit’s trip could stretch through the weekend. Last week, Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced that the team suspended Hall for violating team policies. He...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Sports

Alabama spring game 2022: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, start time, date, storylines to watch

Alabama will enter the 2022 college football season as one of the favorites to win the national title, this despite coming up on the short end against Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship. However, there are a few major questions left to be resolved in spring practice that should be on display in the A-Day spring game on Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Georgia State
Clemson, SC
College Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife Releases Statement: NFL World Reacts

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers PR team released a statement from Kalabrya Haskins, wife of the late quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was tragically killed in South Florida last weekend. “I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Grisham
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Elise Esposito, the Wife of New Orleans Pelicans Player, CJ McCollum

As CJ McCollum was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the New Orleans Pelicans, NOLA also gained a new WAG. Dr. Elise Esposito was with McCollum long before he was an NBA pro. They maintained a long-distance relationship alongside their careers and have now welcomed a new addition to their family. Pelicans fans are eager to know more about who CJ McCollum’s wife is. So we reveal her background in this Elise Esposito wiki.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Linebacker Announces Retirement At 27

After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
NFL
The Spun

Former College Football Player Has Died At 26

The college football world is in mourning following the passing of a former Arkansas football player. Brian Wallace, who played on the offensive line for the Razorbacks, passed away on Friday, the team confirmed in a statement. He was just 26 years old. “Our hearts are broken,” the team said...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Tigers
AthlonSports.com

Oregon Football: Ducks' 2022 Schedule Analysis

Oregon football rode the proverbial roller coaster in 2021. A season that kicked off with earnest College Football Playoff expectations, strengthened by an impressive Week 2 win at Ohio State, crashed down after a loss to struggling Stanford. A series of near-misses in Pac-12 play set the scene for a wild few weeks in which the Ducks lost blowout decisions to Utah — twice — then lost their head coach to Miami.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Colts big signing

The Indianapolis Colts one of the most talented rosters in the NFL — have added another big name. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019, is reportedly heading to Indianapolis. ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported the news while Adam Schefter reported the terms....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy