BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Level 4/5 (moderate) risk of severe weather remains in place for much of our area, including metro Baton Rouge, today. The 4/5 risk area was actually expanded a bit in the overnight outlook from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), with a Level 3/5 (enhanced) risk posted for areas south of I-10 and a 2/5 (slight) risk in extreme coastal SE Louisiana. Damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes are all possible, especially by this afternoon. SPC also continues to indicate that isolated strong tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 25 DAYS AGO