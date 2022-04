It's been a rough year-plus for Peloton. The fitness company has struggled in the face of shipping delays and product-safety issues, and it recently made headlines after its laid-off employees crashed new CEO Barry McCarthy's first all-hands meeting. Now with McCarthy at the helm and share prices continuing to fall, the company is reimagining its strategy — raising subscription rates for the first time ever and reducing equipment prices, CNBC reports.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO