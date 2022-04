Some people visit Disneyland — the pinnacle of Walt Disney's creations — for a spin on Space Mountain or a photo in front of the iconic castle. We, on the other hand, visit to ingest copious amounts of delicious foodie creations. From Disney's hand-dipped corn dogs to the impressive QuesaBirria (we are in California, after all!), the property is home to some of the most inspired theme park eats to be found.

