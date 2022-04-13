ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Brooklyn shooter raises concern for crime surge over the summer, former Boston police commissioner says

By FOXBusiness
FOXBusiness
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis joined "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday to discuss the Brooklyn subway shooting, raising concern for a crime surge in the summer months. ED DAVIS: What's most important right now is getting your hands on the suspect. I'm sure that there...

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 0

PIX11

Man shot on Brooklyn subway platform

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the torso during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway station platform on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 29-year-old victim was shot while on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Shepherd Avenue Station around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Suspects tackle, rob victim in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help identifying two suspects they say are behind a series of violent robberies in Brooklyn. At least one of the incidents was caught on video. Police say they've struck at least eight times, and have stolen at least $3,500 from various victims. The first incident took place on Nov. 26 on Hart Street in Brooklyn near Irving Avenue. In that incident, they approached the victim from behind, shoved him to the ground, and stole his cellphone, wallet, and headphones. Similar incidents took place in December - including three robberies on Christmas Eve. The most recent incident took place on March 7 on Bleecker Street near Wyckoff Avenue. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island man, 44, nearly dies on NYC subway after stabbing over seat near Wall Street station

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What started as a verbal dispute over a seat on the 4 train in lower Manhattan nearly cost a Staten Island man his life. The 44-year-old Oakwood Heights resident told the Advance/SILive.com from his hospital bed Thursday that he was headed to work as a union electrician in the Bronx just after 6 a.m. Tuesday when the harrowing ordeal unfolded.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Police bust man wanted for Harlem attempted rape: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a man who allegedly beat, dragged and tried to rape a woman in Harlem, officials said. Rasheen Davis, a 39-year-old Bronx resident, was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of attempted murder, attempted rape, robbery and sex abuse. He allegedly attacked a 43-year-old woman on Friday night. Davis allegedly […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man slapped woman several times inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man slapped a woman multiple times Monday, eventually taking off with her phone, police said. The 26-year-old victim was on an escalator leading to the Bowling Green station when the man approached her. He then slapped her multiple times before removing her cellphone and fleeing toward the No. 5 train […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man with gun on subway stopped by good Samaritan MTA workers: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man who brought a gun onto the subway was taken into police custody early Tuesday morning after a group of MTA workers spotted the firearm and called the police, according to the NYPD. The man was taken into custody at the 125th Street station in Harlem after police were called […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Woman shot in the face outside Brooklyn NYCHA building: NYPD

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A gunman shot a woman in the face outside a NYCHA complex in Brooklyn Monday night, police said Tuesday. The suspect, who knows the victim, walked up to her around 10 p.m. and opened fire. She was struck in the face and right arm, police said.  EMS rushed the victim to the […]
BROOKLYN, NY

