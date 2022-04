Not everything at Old Orchard Beach is open yet, but one thing that is a lot of fun for the kids during April vacation is. Miniature golf is a game for all ages that has mostly remained unchanged for 100 years. Put your ball through a course of obstacles, twists and turns and get it in the hole with as few strokes as possible. But the game we all know and love has a whole new look at Jungle Adventure Mini Golf right on Old Orchard Street.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO