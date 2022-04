(Washington, DC) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci says the current "lull" in COVID-19 cases is not the time to declare victory against the pandemic. On ABC's This Week, the White House chief medical advisor said, while the U.S. is likely to see an uptick in cases because of the new Omicron subvariant BA-2, a surge is not likely. Fauci said he doesn't see a need to reverse relaxed restrictions, but wants Americans to know that they should be ready to "pivot" back to restrictions if things suddenly get worse.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 26 DAYS AGO