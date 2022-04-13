ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphin attack on trainer caught on camera at Miami Seaquarium

By Rob Garguilo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zqB0m_0f7r5O4h00

A trainer was attacked by dolphin at Miami Seaquarium on Saturday, and spectators captured the incident on camera.

The incident occurred during Saturday’s Flipper show in front of an audience of families and young children.

Sundance, one of the dolphins in the show, went rogue, breaking from the performance and getting violent with a trainer, before the trainer was able to swim to a dock and exit the pool.

The trainer was taken away by ambulance to an area hospital.

Miami Seaquarium released a statement on Monday which read:

“A dolphin and trainer accidentally collided in the water on Saturday while performing a routine behavior as part of the Flipper Show. This was an uncomfortable interaction for both of them and the dolphin reacted by breaking away from the routine and striking the trainer. As a precaution, Miami-Dade County safety authorities were contacted. Our family extends to include the animals in our care, our team members and our guests. While there is no apparent serious injury, a careful watch and follow-up evaluations will ensure the best care for all.”

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
