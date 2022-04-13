ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat’s first two playoff games to be Sunday, Tuesday at FTX Arena | Full schedule

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago
Heat fans now have the team's opening-round playoff schedule. Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

The Miami Heat still lack an opponent for their first-round NBA playoff series, but they now at least have a schedule.

The NBA early Wednesday released the dates for the Heat’s opening best-of-seven series, including initial games at FTX Arena on Sunday and Tuesday.

The only start times included in the league’s initial release were that the Heat’s series opener will be Sunday at 1 p.m., with Game 4 of the series on the road to be a week from Sunday at 7 p.m.

The Heat will play the team that secures the No. 8 playoff berth in the Eastern Conference, which will be decided Friday.

The Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers remain in contention for that spot.

The Heat’s opening-round best-of-seven schedule:

Game 1: Sunday, 1 p.m. FTX Arena, TNT

Game 2: Tuesday, Time TBA, FTX Arena

Game 3: Friday, at No. 8, Time TBA, ESPN.

Game 4: Sun. April 24, at No. 8, 7 p.m. TNT

Game 5*: Tue. April 26, FTX Arena, Time TBA

Game 6*: Thu. April 28, at No. 8, Time TBA

Game 7*: Sat. April 30, FTX Arena, Time TBA, TNT

* — If necessary

(All games available in South Florida on Bally Sports Sun, except any picked up by ABC).

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Mario Cristobal’s busy first spring as Hurricanes coach will conclude with sold-out spring game

The Hurricanes’ practice on April 7, their 11th of the spring, was not going the way new coach Mario Cristobal wanted. “He just didn’t like the atmosphere, the way we were doing things, the tempo,” linebacker Corey Flagg Jr. said. “We were walking off the field.” The former Hurricanes offensive lineman, in his first spring as the head coach at his alma mater, wasn’t going to let that dip ...
MIAMI, FL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Colts big signing

The Indianapolis Colts one of the most talented rosters in the NFL — have added another big name. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019, is reportedly heading to Indianapolis. ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported the news while Adam Schefter reported the terms....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
