Errors doom Lady Knights in 8-2 loss to Midway

DUNN –Errors doomed visiting West Bladen as the Lady Raiders of Midway took advantage of those miscues to build an 8-2 conference victory on Tuesday.

Midway took a 1-0 lead in the home half of the first inning, but after two scoreless innings, West Bladen scored two runs in the top of the fourth when Gracie Faircloth singled, Emmee Ward walked and Rylee Chadwick brought them both home with a double.

Then came the fateful fifth.

After there was one out, things fell apart for the Lady Knights. Midway capitalized on four West Bladen errors, two walks and two hits to take a 7-2 advantage. The Lady Raiders added a run in the sixth to seal the win.

At the plate for West Bladen, Faircloth was 3-for-4; Chadwick was 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI; Jessalynn Vendrick had a double and Kaitlynn Brisson, Mackenzie Singletary and Ward each had a hit.

In the circle for the Lady Knights, Chadwick worked five-plus innings and allowed two earned runs on six hits, three walks and five strikeouts. Madison Taylor went one scoreless inning in relief and allowed one hit with two strikeouts.

West Bladen drops to 7-2 in the SAC-7 and 8-10 overall. The Lady Knights were to host Midway in a return conference game on Thursday.