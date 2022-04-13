ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunn, NC

Errors doom Lady Knights in 8-2 loss to Midway

Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 3 days ago

DUNN –Errors doomed visiting West Bladen as the Lady Raiders of Midway took advantage of those miscues to build an 8-2 conference victory on Tuesday.

Midway took a 1-0 lead in the home half of the first inning, but after two scoreless innings, West Bladen scored two runs in the top of the fourth when Gracie Faircloth singled, Emmee Ward walked and Rylee Chadwick brought them both home with a double.

Then came the fateful fifth.

After there was one out, things fell apart for the Lady Knights. Midway capitalized on four West Bladen errors, two walks and two hits to take a 7-2 advantage. The Lady Raiders added a run in the sixth to seal the win.

At the plate for West Bladen, Faircloth was 3-for-4; Chadwick was 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI; Jessalynn Vendrick had a double and Kaitlynn Brisson, Mackenzie Singletary and Ward each had a hit.

In the circle for the Lady Knights, Chadwick worked five-plus innings and allowed two earned runs on six hits, three walks and five strikeouts. Madison Taylor went one scoreless inning in relief and allowed one hit with two strikeouts.

West Bladen drops to 7-2 in the SAC-7 and 8-10 overall. The Lady Knights were to host Midway in a return conference game on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
Bladen Journal

Knights, Eagles set toplay in tournaments

While the regular-season schedule takes a break for local high school baseball teams, both West Bladen and east Bladebn will be competing in spring break tournaments. Neither the Lady Eagles or Lady Knights will be playing in tournaments. West Bladen. The Knights will be hosting their first West Bladen Easter...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
NBC Sports

Fox details how Giannis caused season-ending hand injury

Kings’ star De’Aaron Fox missed the final 11 games of the season after injuring his right hand against the Milwaukee Bucks Mar. 16 on a play involving Giannis Antetokounmpo. Fox discussed the painful details of the injury to reporters this week, calling Antetokounmpo a “strong motherf--ker.”. “I...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dunn, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A list of former Thunder players who will compete in the 2022 NBA playoffs

The NBA playoffs officially kick off Saturday as 16 teams vie for the Larry O’Brien Trophy in June. Of course, the Oklahoma City Thunder (24-58) did not make the playoffs for the second consecutive season as it worries about landing a top pick with its fourth-best and 12th-best lottery odds, but that doesn’t mean the franchise won’t be represented as several former players prepare to begin their playoff journey this weekend.
DENVER, CO
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy