Dirk Nowitzki Joked That His German Friends Want Luka Doncic’s Autograph More Than His On Their Mavericks Jerseys: “This Is Actually Luka’s. Do You Mind Getting It Signed?”

Michael Jordan is up there as one of the most well-known people of all time. Across the globe, even people who've never followed the NBA know exactly who MJ was and have heard of him. So with that amount of fame, having any sort of privacy is usually very unlikely. But there are still some facts about MJ, especially from when he wasn't a star in the league yet, that are relatively lesser-known or even unknown.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO