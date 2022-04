BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office is preparing for liftoff after buying two new Airbus helicopters. Two others will be decommissioned, after decades of service. The sheriff’s office ordered two new Airbus helicopters, similar to these ones used by the California Highway Patrol. KCSO is retiring two choppers, one of which was first used […]

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 20 DAYS AGO