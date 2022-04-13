Ian Blackford and Rachel Reeves call for Boris Johnson to resign following Partygate fine

Labour shadow chancellor and SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford have both called for prime minister Boris Johnson to resign after he was fined for breaking lockdown rules in Downing Street .

"What is very clear today is that the prime minister and chancellor have run out of road," Labour shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said.

"You cannot lie to Parliament...[and] you shouldn't be in breach of the law...there is no case for the defense here. The prime minister, if he's a man of honour...he would have gone by now," Blackford said.

