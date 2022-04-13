ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk accused of breaking law while buying Twitter stock

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iJI9I_0f7r1RcU00

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk’s huge Twitter investment took a new twist Tuesday with the filing of a lawsuit alleging that the colorful billionaire illegally delayed disclosing his stake in the social media company so he could buy more shares at lower prices.

The complaint in New York federal court accuses Musk of violating a regulatory deadline to reveal he had accumulated a stake of at least 5%. Instead, according to the complaint, Musk didn’t disclose his position in Twitter until he’d almost doubled his stake to more than 9%. That strategy, the lawsuit alleges, hurt less wealthy investors who sold shares in the San Francisco company in the nearly two weeks before Musk acknowledged holding a major stake.

Musk’s regulatory filings show that he bought a little more than 620,000 shares at $36.83 apiece on Jan. 31 and then continued to accumulate more shares on nearly every single trading day through April 1. Musk, best known as CEO of the electric car maker Tesla, held 73.1 million Twitter shares as of the most recent count Monday. That represents a 9.1% stake in Twitter.

The lawsuit alleges that by March 14, Musk’s stake in Twitter had reached a 5% threshold that required him to publicly disclose his holdings under U.S. securities law by March 24. Musk didn’t make the required disclosure until April 4.

Elon Musk not joining Twitter’s board of directors after all

That revelation caused Twitter’s stock to soar 27% from its April 1 close to nearly $50 by the end of April 4’s trading, depriving investors who sold shares before Musk’s improperly delayed disclosure the chance to realize significant gains, according to the lawsuit filed on behalf of an investor named Marc Bain Rasella. Musk, meanwhile, was able to continue to buy shares that traded in prices ranging from $37.69 to $40.96.

The lawsuit is seeking to be certified as a class action representing Twitter shareholders who sold shares between March 24 and April 4, a process that could take a year or more.

Musk spent about $2.6 billion on Twitter stock — a fraction of his estimated wealth of $265 billion, the largest individual fortune in the world. In a regulatory filing Monday, Musk disclosed he may increase his stake after backing out of an agreement reached last week to join Twitter’s board of directors.

Jacob Walker, one of the lawyers that filed the lawsuit against Musk, told The Associated Press that he hadn’t reached out to the Securities and Exchange Commission about Musk’s alleged violations about the disclosure of his Twitter stake. “I assume the SEC is well aware of what he did,” Walker said.

An SEC spokesperson declined to comment.

Twitter confirms an edit button is in the works

The SEC and Musk have been wrangling in court since 2018 when Musk and Tesla agreed to pay a $40 million fine to settle allegations that he used his Twitter account to mislead investors about a potential buyout of the electric car company that never materialized. As part of that deal, Musk was supposed to obtain legal approval for his tweets about information that could affect Tesla’s stock price — a provision that regulators contend he has occasionally violated and that he now argues unfairly muzzles him.

Musk didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment posted on Twitter, where he often shares his opinion and thoughts. Alex Spiro, a New York lawyer representing Musk in his ongoing dispute with the SEC, also didn’t immediately respond to a query from The Associated Press.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

UPDATE: JaQuan Thornton taken into custody

UPDATE (4/12/22 1:05 p.m.): Tuesday morning JaQuan Thornton was taken into custody, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. They, along with the Syracuse Police Department and the New York State Parole department, found Thornton at the Quality Inn on Farrell Road in the Town of Geddes He is being held at the Justice Center […]
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Alex Spiro
Benzinga

Elon Musk And Jack Dorsey Say This Needs To Change About Twitter Algorithm

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk expressed his concerns about Twitter Inc’s (NYSE: TWTR) algorithm on Thursday and asked his followers if it should be open source. The company’s founder Jack Dorsey says users should have a choice. What Happened: Dorsey responded to Musk’s poll on Thursday...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter Stock#Board Of Directors#Ap
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk asks 'is a new platform needed?' after Twitter free speech criticism

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk wondered aloud on Twitter whether another platform is needed, causing his millions of followers to call for him to buy the social media giant. "Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines...
BUSINESS
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On The Lookout: Eastwood burglaries

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Viewers have been reaching out to NewsChannel 9, asking us to investigate all the break-ins happening in Syracuse’s Eastwood neighborhoods, especially in the business district. Crime numbers obtained by NewsChannel 9 show a big spike in burglaries, up 100% from a year ago.  There are 18 this year, compared to nine at […]
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
NewsBreak
Tesla
Rolling Stone

Herschel Walker Appears to Have Been Lying About His Business Record, Too

Click here to read the full article. The Associated Press reported last summer on “exaggerated claims of financial success” by Herschel Walker, the Trump-endorsed Georgia Senate candidate. The investigation found Walker inflated the earnings and size of his chicken business, Renaissance Man Food Services. The extent to which Walker owns his business as opposed to lending his name to it was also questioned by associates, according to testimony in a recent court case. There’s more. The Daily Beast on Wednesday reported new information regarding the former football star’s business record and the “particularly egregious, false claims” surrounding it. “Those claims include running...
GEORGIA STATE
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Rochester mobster recaptured after escaping custody in Florida

ORLANDO, F.L. (WROC) — A Rochester mobster who escaped custody by walking away from a halfway house on March 28 was recaptured in Florida Monday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Dominic Taddeo was caught “without incident” around 11:00 a.m. in Hialeah, roughly 200 miles from Orlando, where he’d been staying at a halfway house. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
People

Candidate Ignites Controversy with 'Lie Back and Enjoy It' Rape Comment — Which He Says Is Misconstrued

A Republican candidate for a seat in Michigan's House of Representatives continues to face backlash for comments he made last month during a Facebook live stream. Robert Regan — who is favored to win in the state legislature's House District 74 — was speaking as part of a virtual panel held by a conservative group when the topic of discussion turned to the 2020 election (the results of which former President Donald Trump continues to baselessly claim were "rigged" against him).
MICHIGAN STATE
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fugitive of the Week: Orendez Walls

(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for 22-year-old Orendez Walls.  Walls has two active warrants for participating in the armed robbery of an individual in the parking lot of the Staybridge Suites in the Town of Salina, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The other is in […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

1K+
Followers
861
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy