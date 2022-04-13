ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dannis Jackson Discusses Ole Miss Quarterback Competition

By Ben King
The Grove Report
 3 days ago

Ole Miss receiver Dannis Jackson talks to reporters after spring practice about the ongoing quarterback battle

With former Ole Miss receivers Dontario Drummond and Braylon Sanders leaving Oxford, Miss., for the 2022 NFL Draft, it is time for new playmakers to step up in the Rebel's receiver room.

Ole Miss receiver Dannis Jackson is now a leader in the receiver group and spoke to reporters after Spring Practice on Tuesday about improving his game and also provided insight into the Rebel's quarterback competition between Luke Altmyer and Jaxson Dart.

Jackson discussed what he has seen from the two Ole Miss quarterbacks during spring practices.

"I think they both look good," said Jackson. "It's not a new offense, but we have some new stuff that we're doing. So both guys are trying to get a good feel, they both look pretty good."

Dannis Jackson

Dannis Jackson

Dannis Jackson and Jahcour Pearson

Altmyer has the most experienced in the Ole Miss offense after appearing in four games in 2021, including the majority of the Sugar Bowl in January. Dart, on the other hand, transferred to Ole Miss in January from USC after appearing in six games for the Trojans in 2021 throwing for 1,353 yards and nine touchdowns.

Jackson also mentioned how he is working on improving his game during spring practices.

"I try to be more consistent, I think about that every day," said Jackson. "I think I still have some room to improve on that... I need to play at a high level consistently. Don't show glimpses of being high, then being low, and then being back high again. Just stay at that high level."

In 2021, the Sumerall, Miss., native hauled in 12 receptions for 244 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson's best game last season was against the Liberty Flames in week nine. Jackson recorded a career-high six receptions for 126 yards and one touchdown.

While Jackson's focus is on next season with Ole Miss, he explained to reporters how he is preparing himself to take that next step to the NFL.

"I still talk to [Dontario Drummond], he's told me how everything goes with the NFL, like the questions they ask and things like that," said Jackson. "I'm just trying to prepare for that."

If Jackson has a successful 2022 campaign he could very well be the next Ole Miss receiver in the NFL.

Dannis Jackson

Dannis Jackson

