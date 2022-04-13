The In Between on Netflix: Viewers praise ‘heartbreaking’ film starring The Kissing Booth’s Joey King

Viewers have been reacting to Netflix ’s “heartbreaking” new film The In Between, starring Joey King , Kyle Allen and Kim Dickens.

The film was released by Paramount+ in February but was only released to Netflix this week.

It follows a teenage girl, Tessa (King), whose budding relationship with Skylar (Allen) is hit by tragedy. However, she realises she can still speak to him, with the pair growing closer as she learns more about herself.

“I just watched The In Between on Netflix and I think I cried the entire movie,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another said: “Just watched The In Between on Netflix and it has just killed me.”

The film was also praised for its portrayal of love: “ The In Between on Netflix hits you so much harder when you’re with your soulmate because you could never imagine the pain if you lost them. Joey King what a performance.”

“Everyone please go watch The In Between on Netflix, I’ve literally never sobbed so much at a romance movie, or any movie, in my entire life,” another said.

One fan joked: “Just watched The In Between on Netflix.... I was crying like a two year old. Brilliant film, just cuts like a knife into your heartstrings. Worth a watch just have hankies on stand by.”

King previously starred in Netflix’s 2018 summer hit The Kissing Both, which became on of the streaming giant’s biggest films despite being panned by critics. She has since appeared in two sequels, and is lined up to star opposite Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Shannon and Sandra Bullet in the forthcoming action comedy Bullet Train.

The In Between is out now on Netflix UK.