ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

PZ Cussons boss cautions over ‘most challenging’ environment as sales rise

By Henry Saker-Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9qoH_0f7r15Wz00

The boss of Imperial Leather owner PZ Cussons has warned the firm is facing the “most challenging” environment many have seen as cost pressures escalated further in recent weeks.

However, the company saw shares improve as it stuck firm with its financial guidance despite the caution.

Jonathan Myers, chief executive officer of PZ Cussons, said the business has cut costs across its operations to offset rising costs.

“The external environment is amongst the most challenging many of us have seen,” he said.

“Input costs have continued to escalate in recent weeks, and it is likely that household budgets will soon come under pressure.”

The company said changes to pricing and productivity improvements partially offset higher cost headwinds in the past quarter.

PZ Cussons reported that group like-for-like revenues grew by 8.5% to £146.3 million for the three months to February 28, compared with the same period a year earlier.

It said this was particularly boosted by strong growth in Africa as its European sales nudged lower for the period.

Nevertheless, the group said it was optimistic as growth across the group accelerated from the previous quarter.

Mr Myers added: “It is just over a year since we set out our new strategy, to return PZ Cussons to sustainable, profitable revenue growth.

“While the coming months will continue to be challenging for us and the wider consumer goods sector, the strength of our brands and our strategic progress gives me confidence in the long term prospects for the business.”

Shares in the business moved 2.7% higher to 206p in early trading.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

PZ Cussons snaps up skincare brand Childs Farm in £36.8m deal

Soap giant PZ Cussons has acquired UK baby and child skincare brand Childs Farm.The deal has seen Joanna Jensen, the founder of the fast-growing brand, invest into the PZ Cussons subsidiary which completed the deal.PZ Cussons, which has a raft of brands including Carex and St Tropez, now owns a 92% stake in the business, valued at £36.8 million.Ms Jensen has invested £3.3 million in the FTSE 250 firm to complete the move, valuing the company at around £40 million as a whole.I am incredibly proud of the brand that Childs Farm has becomeJoanna JensenThe firms said PZ Cussons will...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK debt agency boss says gilt market ready for 2022 challenges

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - Britain's 2 trillion-pound ($2.64 trillion) government bond market is in good shape to take whatever 2022 might throw at it, the head of the country's debt agency told Reuters on Wednesday. Earlier the Debt Management Office said it planned to issue 124.7 billion pounds of...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pz Cussons#Imperial Leather#European
freightwaves.com

Get ready for the next supply chain shockwave

Concern is growing that the spread of COVID cases and city lockdowns in China will have massive downstream effects for global supply chains that could dwarf previous disruptions since the start of the pandemic. Last May, the huge Yantian container terminal at the Port of Shenzhen throttled down to 30%...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

605K+
Followers
201K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy