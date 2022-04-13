ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yale student asks Ted Cruz if he would ‘fellate another man’ to end world hunger

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Ted Cruz refused to answer when asked by a Yale student if he would “fellate another man” to end world hunger .

He was posed the question as he visited the university to record a live episode of his podcast Verdict .

“Assuming it would end global hunger, would you fellate another man?” a student named Evan asked.

Mr Cruz dodged the question, throwing it back to conservative commentator Michael Knowles to answer.

“I tell you, my friend, the ends do not justify the means. Absolutely, absolutely not,” he responded.

