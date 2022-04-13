AFD responds to mobile home on fire in Del Valle neighborhood

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Homicide detectives were investigating shootings Saturday morning that claimed the lives of two men in an East Oakland neighborhood. Oakland police said officers were alerted to the shootings in the 900 block of 77th Avenue by multiple ShotSpotter activations shortly after 5:00 a.m. Upon arrival, the officers found evidence of several rounds being fired and a man with gunshot wounds. First responders rendered aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. A short time later, a second shooting victim was dropped off at an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Both victim’s identities were being withheld pending notifications to next of kin. The East Bay Times identified one of the victims as a 26-year-old Oakland resident. Police told the newspaper that multiple shell casings and firearms were recovered in the area. Detectives have not released a motive. A preliminary investigation suggested the incidents may be related. The men were the 36th and 37th homicides of the year being investigated by Oakland police. No information about suspect or suspects or an arrest have been released. Anyone with information can contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 41 MINUTES AGO