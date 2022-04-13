AFD responds to mobile home on fire in Del Valle neighborhood

BOONE COUNTY − A single-wide mobile home in Boone County is considered a total loss after a fire Friday. The Boone County Fire Protection District responded to the Green Hills mobile park, north of Columbia, just before noon. Upon arrival, crews saw the mobile home fully engulfed with heavy smoke and flames.
AUSTIN, Texas — A person is dead, and three others were transported to the hospital after a collision involving two vehicles took place in east Austin Thursday afternoon. It happened at 8114-9124 North SH 130 service road southbound and cross street FM 973 at around 1:21 p.m. According to...
ROME, N.Y. – Five pets were killed in a fire at a mobile home in Rome over the weekend, according to the American Red Cross. Fire crews were called to the Fort Stanwix Mobile Home Community on Floyd Avenue Sunday afternoon. The people home at the time got out...
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is displaced after a mobile home fire Sunday afternoon. The Spring Bay Fire Protection District received a call at 2:31 p.m. for a fire on Ave. A off of Spring Bay Rd. in East Peoria. The structure was part of the Broadview Estates mobile home park.
Two people died after a head-on collision and semitruck crash on U.S. Highway 301 in Florida early Thursday morning. A Tampa woman, 32, was headed northbound in her SUV on U.S. 301 when her vehicle crossed the centerline of the highway and collided head-on with pickup driven by a Zephyrhills woman, 58, at around 3 a.m. A 61-year-old man, also from Zephyrhills, was in the passenger's seat of the pickup.
DRYDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)— A mobile home at the Victoria Meadows Mobile Home Park caught fire overnight in Lapeer County, according to the Associated Press. The fire occurred overnight in Dryden Township which is about 20 miles north of Rochester. Dryden Township Police and other area fire departments responded. Crews found four bodies inside the […]
AUSTIN, Texas — An early Thursday morning fire displaced two people from their home in East Austin. The Austin Fire Department says they responded to a structure fire call at 1407 E. 37th Street around 1:13 a.m. When units arrived, they saw the two-story home fully engulfed and battled the fire in "defense" mode.
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex in central Austin Saturday morning. It happened at the Westminster Manor Apartments, located at 4100 Jackson Ave. AFD reported the fire on their Twitter account at 9:55 a.m. Firefighters say the cause of the...
Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, fire crews were called to a reported house fire on Potter Hill Road in Port Crane. When FOX 40 arrived on scene, we were told it was a false alarm. Fire crews tell us there was a furnace malfunction, which produced a lot of smoke, but no flames. Firefighters say no one was inside the smoke-filled home at 135 Potter Hill Road in Port Crane.
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Homicide detectives were investigating shootings Saturday morning that claimed the lives of two men in an East Oakland neighborhood.
Oakland police said officers were alerted to the shootings in the 900 block of 77th Avenue by multiple ShotSpotter activations shortly after 5:00 a.m.
Upon arrival, the officers found evidence of several rounds being fired and a man with gunshot wounds. First responders rendered aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A short time later, a second shooting victim was dropped off at an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Both victim’s identities were being withheld pending notifications to next of kin. The East Bay Times identified one of the victims as a 26-year-old Oakland resident.
Police told the newspaper that multiple shell casings and firearms were recovered in the area. Detectives have not released a motive. A preliminary investigation suggested the incidents may be related.
The men were the 36th and 37th homicides of the year being investigated by Oakland police.
No information about suspect or suspects or an arrest have been released.
Anyone with information can contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.
As Austin Police continue to investigate the South Austin accident that sent 9 people to the hospital last night, CBS Austin revisited the scene to speak with people who witnessed Friday night's accident. Employees at The Picnic food truck park, just a street away from the scene, witnessed the T-bone...
Four South Korean women have died in a horrific car crash in southern Queensland, just weeks after they arrived in Australia on a backpacking trip. Police believe their vehicle failed to give way at a Southern Downs intersection and was struck by a semi-trailer about 5.30pm on Wednesday. The truck...
AUSTIN, Texas — We're hoping for word today on when a South Austin food truck involved in a major crash will reopen. The truck wasn't on the road, it was doing business on Barton Springs Road Friday night when a car plowed into it and the people around it.
A man was arrested after shooting at another driver in East Austin on Wednesday. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to several 911 calls Wednesday night regarding gunshots heard on Sunderland Drive. Police found the victim and discovered that the rear windshield of his gray Kia had been shattered...
Comments / 0