Harrisburg community leaders are calling for more people to step up and help the young people who have been involved in city shootings over the last couple weeks. Twelve people were shot, three of them fatally, between March 12–20, Harrisburg police said. Lt. Kyle Gautsch said police do not have evidence any of the shootings were connected, and they cannot explain a cause for the apparent uptick in violence.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 22 DAYS AGO