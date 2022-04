State legislators are currently considering a bill, Senate Bill 1647, that would allow Oklahoma parents to redirect a portion of their state education tax dollars to support private school tuition. Under the bill, sometimes called the Oklahoma Empowerment Act, parents would be the recipients of Oklahoma Empowerment Accounts, which would contain at least $3,500 per child. If parents choose to send their child to public school, the money would go to fund the public school system...

