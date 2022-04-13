ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Wednesday, April 13 weather update for Nebraska

York News-Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChief Meteorologist Matt Holiner recaps last night's...

yorknewstimes.com

News Channel Nebraska

Wind creates havoc in Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY-Winds blew through Nebraska City Tuesday afternoon creating damage in through the town. Damage to shingles, siding, and signage was seen on 11th street, near Table Creek Golf Course, Highway 2, among other areas. Nebraska City Airport saw winds gusts of 54mph, and sustained winds if 39mph which created...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
KSNB Local4

Preparing for severe weather in Central Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - For anyone who has been through Nebraska’s most recent winter, they know the weather can change on a dime. Nebraska chapters of the National Weather Service are bringing that to the public’s attention with severe weather week, they are focusing on five aspects of weather, tornados, hail, lightning, wind and flooding.
NEBRASKA STATE
AccuWeather

Weather pattern clues for April

The last, true shot of winterlike, Arctic air will be spreading over eastern Canada and the Northeast United States this weekend into early next week. This will be a direct discharge of air all the way from the polar regions. The good news is that this will be temporary, and temperatures should slowly modify later next week. However, there are strong signals that a broad trough will remain across the Great Lakes and Northeast U.S. regions through the first week of April, keeping things chilly and unsettled.
ENVIRONMENT
WTOK-TV

Heavy, strong storms likely Friday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday morning across East Mississippi and West Alabama. The severe thunderstorms that form will be embedded within a large area of heavy storms that tracks across our area. The storms will arrive between 3 AM and 6 AM, and they will exit our area between 8 AM and 11 AM. Any lingering rain should come to an end by 1 PM.
MERIDIAN, MS
State
Nebraska State
KX News

Current weather closings and delays

(KXNET) — Organizations are canceling and rescheduling events planned due to the blizzard. This list is a rapidly growing and changing one, so check back often for the latest information. Here’s a list of what has changed so far as of April 15: School closings: Follow this link Bismarck Public Schools remain closed for in-person […]
BISMARCK, ND
KOCO

Strong to severe storms moving into Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — There is a risk for severe storms in Oklahoma on Monday. 7:10 p.m. Monday Update: As of 7:10 p.m., there are no longer any tornado warnings in southern Oklahoma. There are some severe thunderstorm warnings east of Tishomingo and Madill. 6:55 p.m. Monday Update: Southern Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AccuWeather

Hello, spring? Major snowstorm forecast to wallop Denver

The same storm poised to bring an outbreak of severe weather and tornadoes over the southern United States this week will also produce a major snowstorm over portions of the central and southern Rockies and High Plains from Sunday night to Tuesday, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The storm could become one...
DENVER, CO
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
Hot 104.7

FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Major snowstorm will impact Northern Plains starting Tuesday: What You Need to Know

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (Tuesday 4/12 at 10 a.m.): Here’s the First Warn Weather Team’s snowfall forecast map as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The area of uncertainty remains for southeast North Dakota due to the potential for some rain mixing in as we go through the storm, lessening snow totals. Anticipate widespread impacts through Thursday with difficult to impossible travel conditions.
BISMARCK, ND
KARE 11

Tornado touchdowns confirmed in southeastern Minnesota

TAOPI, Minn. — A small community in far southeastern Minnesota is in shock after being slammed by a tornado that has impacted nearly every building in town. Mower County Emergency Manger Amy Lammey says National Weather Service crews have confirmed that the tornado, an EF2, was on the ground for five to six miles and hit the town of Taopi shortly after warning sirens went off at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday.
TAOPI, MN

