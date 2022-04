We'll have comfortable temperatures to start the weekend. We go from upper 50s/low 60s, to mid to upper 70s at the coast to near 80 inland. The temperatures will feel like spring, and the afternoon forecast is very reminiscent of springtime. While it's fairly calm right now, that is expected to change later today. Scattered strong — even severe — storms are expected to pop up in the west and move east as the front approaches.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 28 DAYS AGO