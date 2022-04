For the second time in a week a fan wearing a "Glen Taylor Roasts Animals Alive" shirt had to be removed from an NBA game by security. Earlier this week a fan tried to glue her hand to the floor during the Minnesota Timberwolves play-in game. On the first day of the NBA playoffs, another chained herself to a basket stanchion in Memphis.

