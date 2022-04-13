ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

‘Don’t want them anymore’: Florida mother charged with murder in death of her 2 children

By Zachary Winiecki, The Associated Press
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Co8Te_0f7qxItF00

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A Miami mother was charged with first-degree murder after police officers said they found her two young children dead after responding to several 911 hang-up calls from her apartment late Tuesday.

Miami police went to the apartment of 41-year-old Odette Lysse Joassaint after she continuously called 911 without telling them why.

Body found on St. Pete road identified

Once police arrived at the apartment, they said Joassaint appeared to be “irrational” and told them, “Come get them, I don’t want them anymore,” in reference to her children.

Police said when they got into the apartment they found two unresponsive young children, ages 3 and 5, in a bed with their arms, legs and necks tied up.

Police untied the children and tried to resuscitate them while they waited for Miami Fire Rescue to arrive. They said those efforts were unsuccessful as Miami Fire Rescue’s personnel pronounced the two children dead when they arrived at the scene.

Joassaint was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 19

Sota Tip
3d ago

omg 🙏🏽 for the father & these kid's why have kid's if you didn't want them this breaks my heart😥😥😥 she needs to be under the prison 🤷🏽‍♀

Reply
5
Sara Gray
3d ago

If she didn’t want her children anymore, the crazy should have given them to a family, took them the police station, or to someone else, instead of killing them.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#911#Miami Fire Rescue#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

Florida woman burned children with lighter, beat them, police say

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An investigation into a Pensacola woman that started last month found she abused at least five children, including burning them with a lighter, Pensacola Police said. Letonya Renee Finney-Rosado, 42, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated child abuse. A Pensacola Police Department arrest report said that in February, Finney-Rosado became […]
PENSACOLA, FL
Oxygen

Florida Mom, Son And Daughter Found Dead In Car They Were Living In

Police are investigating the suspicious deaths of a 35-year-old transient Florida mother and her two 3-year-old children who were found dead in her vehicle last weekend. The decomposing bodies of Andrea Langhorst and her children, Adam Dryer and Olivia Dryer were found in a vehicle shortly before midnight on Sunday after police were dispatched to an apartment complex at 746 Madelyn Way in Melbourne, Florida to investigate reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area. Upon arrival, Melbourne Police officers found the Florida woman and her two kids deceased inside the vehicle in question.
MELBOURNE, FL
Law & Crime

‘All I Can Think About Are Those Babies’: Family Mourns Deaths of Florida Mother, 3-Year-Old Twins Found Decomposing in Parked Car

An investigation is underway after the decomposing bodies of a mother and her twins were discovered in a parked car near a Florida apartment complex. The Melbourne Police Department has now identified the deceased as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and 3-year-old twins Olivia and Adam Dyer. Investigators are working to determine...
MELBOURNE, FL
WFLA

Mother accused of using heroin while giving birth, killing newborn

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The woman accused of shooting heroin while giving birth, killing her newborn, was granted a bond during her first court appearance. Amanda Malpas, 34, was arrested on Thursday and charged with chemical endangerment of a child resulting in death. On Friday, she faced a judge and was granted a $75,000 bond. […]
MOBILE, AL
WFLA

WFLA

56K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy