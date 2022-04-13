‘Don’t want them anymore’: Florida mother charged with murder in death of her 2 children

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A Miami mother was charged with first-degree murder after police officers said they found her two young children dead after responding to several 911 hang-up calls from her apartment late Tuesday.

Miami police went to the apartment of 41-year-old Odette Lysse Joassaint after she continuously called 911 without telling them why.

Once police arrived at the apartment, they said Joassaint appeared to be “irrational” and told them, “Come get them, I don’t want them anymore,” in reference to her children.

Police said when they got into the apartment they found two unresponsive young children, ages 3 and 5, in a bed with their arms, legs and necks tied up.

Police untied the children and tried to resuscitate them while they waited for Miami Fire Rescue to arrive. They said those efforts were unsuccessful as Miami Fire Rescue’s personnel pronounced the two children dead when they arrived at the scene.

Joassaint was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

