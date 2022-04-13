ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major Storm Will Bring Damaging Wind Gusts, Heavy Downpours To Region; Here's Projected Timing

By Joe Lombardi
 3 days ago
The storm system is currently in the Midwest on Wednesday, April 13 and will arrive in the Northeast on Thursday, April 14. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A massive storm system now sweeping through the nation from west to east will bring damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours to the region.

The storm is now moving across the Midwest (see the first image above from AccuWeather.com) and is expected to arrive in the Northeast on Thursday, April 14 (click on the second image above.)

"Strong to locally damaging winds will be the main threat," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued Wednesday morning, April 13. "Brief heavy downpours are also possible."

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high in the mid 60s.

Thursday will start off partly sunny as winds out of the southwest will usher in air from the Gulf of Mexico to this area and the high will reach the mid 70s, making it feel more like summer. Some spots in the region could even see the mercury hit 80 degrees.

The system will arrive in this region in the early to mid afternoon Thursday, with scattered storm activity lasting at times until the late evening. In addition to heavy rain, wind gusts of 20 miles per hour or more are expected.

After the system pushes off the coast, Friday, April 15 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low to mid 60s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

