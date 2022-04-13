ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Officers targeted multiple times by suspected gang members

 3 days ago

A Memphis police officer is speaking out after she was victimized two times by members of a local gang. Officers targeted...

Patrice Smith
3d ago

that's why it's critical to get hande on gangs that has no means of money but stealing and robbing and murder this is there jobs. now go out and do yours Memphis MPD

WTVM

Two gang members arrested on nearly 50 warrants in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two gang members on multiple theft warrants. On Tuesday, March 22, at approximately 10:15 a.m., the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force and the Department of Community Supervision executed felony arrest warrants for Demeatruis Jerrell Jackson and Reginald Fletcher at 1024 Veterans Parkway.
COLUMBUS, GA
CBS Denver

Pueblo Police: Woman Suspected Of Breaking Into Cars Shot Multiple Times; Car Owner Arrested

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) — A woman suspected of breaking into cars was shot multiple times early Wednesday morning in Pueblo. The owner of one of those cars was arrested. Now that man is facing a charge of first degree assault. It happened on Wednesday at approximately 3:25 a.m., Pueblo police officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of Eagleridge Circle and found a woman in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. “During preliminary investigation, it was found the female, allegedly, was breaking into vehicles in the parking lot when the male shot at her. Other people were involved with the car break-ins but fled the scene prior to officers arriving,” police stated. Officers took the shooting suspect into custody on scene without a struggle. Detectives are seeking additional information about the other suspects who left the scene. If you have any information regarding this crime, please contact Detective Jose Medina at 719-320-6006 or Pueblo Police Dispatch at 553-2502. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.
PUEBLO, CO
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
Daily Mail

Arkansas man 'who slept for 19 years' after near-fatal crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed and in a coma before he miraculously awoke and started speaking in 2003 dies a week before his 58th birthday

An Arkansas man who miraculously awoke after being in a coma for 19 years following a near-fatal car crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed has died. Terry Wayne Wallis, 57 - who gained fame as 'the man who slept 19 years' - passed away on Tuesday surrounded by friends and family at Advanced Care Hospital in Searcy, just a week before his 58th birthday.
ACCIDENTS
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
WQAD

Homeowner shoots burglary suspect multiple times in Dallas County, according to police

PERRY, Iowa — A man is in the Dallas County jail, charged with burglary, criminal mischief and simple assault. At approximately 10:48 p.m. on Sunday, Dallas County deputies and Perry Police officers responded to 19408 123rd Place in rural Perry for calls about a shooting that had just happened. When deputies and officers got to the scene, they found a man with multiple gun shot wounds. Investigators later identified that man as Hunter Keasey, 22, of Dallas Center, IA.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
WCBD Count on 2

Witness hit woman with baseball bat after she allegedly stabbed victim, report says

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for allegedly stabbing a man during a domestic-related incident in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to what they described as an “unknown situation” at a residence. Once there, the victim and a witness were outside and told […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WGME

Five arrested in Oxford drug bust related to fiery crash

OXFORD (WGME) – Five people are facing drug charges in Oxford after officers executed a search warrant. The warrant was part of an investigation into a Woodstock man whose driver's license should've been suspended after a deadly crash but wasn't. Agents say they found two people trying to escape...
OXFORD, ME
San Angelo LIVE!

More Dangerous South American Gang Members Arrested at the Texas Border

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three Salvadoran gang members and a Guatemalan previously convicted of sexual abuse. On March 18, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended a group of 13 illegal aliens near the Hidalgo and Starr County line. At the station, record checks revealed a Salvadoran national traveling with the group is an 18th Street gang member.
SAN ANGELO, TX
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Tenn. Man Found Guilty of Murdering NBA Star Lorenzen Wright, Sentenced to Life in Prison

A Tennessee man has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2010 murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright. Billy Ray Turner, 51, was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in a Shelby County court on Monday, ESPN reports. The jury of 12 reportedly handed down the verdict after about two hours of deliberation. Judge Lee Coffee then sentenced Turner to life in prison on the murder conviction.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

