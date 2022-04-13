ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Woman indicted in Mobile for child sex trafficking

By Aspen Popowski
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1krI_0f7qu9de00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A Mobile Grand Jury indicted a woman for child sex trafficking.

Brandie Leigh Mckee was indicted Feb. 18 for one count of Facilitating Travel of a Child for a Sex Act and one count of Human Trafficking. Mckee’s bond was set at $50,000 for each count, totaling her bond to $100,000.

Hazlewood Elementary principal on leave after alleged abuse

Mckee’s indictment means the Grand Jury believes that she trafficked a child knowing they would be sexually abused. An indictment is a formal accusation of crime. Currently, Mckee hasn’t been found guilty of the two counts. Mckee will now have to enter a plea deal.

If she pleads guilty, she may receive a sentencing hearing. If she pleads not guilty, her case will go to trial.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Indicted on Drug Trafficking, Firearm Charges

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 23-year-old Dominique Hightower of York, Pennsylvania, was indicted this week by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and firearm charges. According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, the indictment alleges...
YORK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking#Sentencing#Wkrg#Hazlewood Elementary#Nexstar Media Inc#Whnt Com
CBS Sacramento

5 Indicted In Georgia-To-California Gun Trafficking Operation Involving Hundreds Of Firearms

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Five people, including two from Sacramento, were charged with trafficking hundreds of firearms from Georgia to California to sell them on the black market, prosecutors said Thursday. Jerrell Lawson, 31, and Aisha Hoggatt, 29, both from Sacramento, and Malek Williams, 28, of Atlanta, Ga., Terrence Phillips, 39, of Union City, and James Gordley, 32, of Modesto, were all charged with conspiracy to unlawfully deal in firearms and unlawful dealing in firearms, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Sacramento said. All five defendants were arrested on March 11. The investigation began after a gun used in a Sacramento shooting was reportedly...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
WHNT News 19

Grocery items with the greatest price change in March

The cost of groceries increased nearly 10% year-over-year and 1% since February, driven largely by a rise in prices of meat, poultry, fish, and eggs, according to Consumer Price Index data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The report was released amid the highest documented inflation in more than four decades.
BUSINESS
Magnolia State Live

Two charged with capital murder in attack of couple who reportedly caught men breaking into their Mississippi house

Two Mississippi men have been charged with capital murder after an attack in a Scott County house left one person dead, another person seriously injured. Matthew Deon Hickman, 22, of Louisville, and Jacari J. Broom, 22, of Lake, have been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault in connection with a Feb. 17 attack at a Sparkville Road house, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy