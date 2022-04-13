RAW: FILE-COVID: GLOBAL CASES AND DEATHS KEEP DECLINING

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hospitalizations, NWI death tolls decline, COVID data shows
Hospitalizations and deaths from coronavirus continue to decline across the state, according to the Indiana Department of Health. State health records indicate a total of 352 Hoosiers are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Indiana. In contrast, a month ago on Feb. 26, it was reported that a total of 834 Hoosiers had been hospitalized.
Shropshire Star
Hong Kong reviews Covid restrictions as cases decline
There were more than 50,000 new infections in one day in early March but the daily figure is now down to below 17,000. Hong Kong’s leader has said the government will consider lifting strict social distancing measures as new Covid infections in the city continue to fall. Hong Kong...
MedicalXpress
Brazilian study finds COVID-19 cases and deaths higher in areas with electoral support for President Bolsonaro
In a study to be presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal (23-26 April), researchers from Sociedade Mineira de Infectologia and Associação Mineira de Epidemiologia e Controle de Infecções show a correlation between the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's denialist attitude to COVID-19 and higher COVID-19 incidence and mortality.
Probe launched as nearly 100 rare brain tumour cases are linked to the same New Jersey school
A group of nearly 100 people with rare brain tumours have all been linked to the same school in Woodbridge, New Jersey. CBS News reports that Al Lupiano, an environmental scientist, set out to research the tumours, as he had also been diagnosed with the rare growth 20 years ago. He began researching a small selection of tumour patients, but as his subject pool grew he began to notice the group's common denominator. According to Mr Lupiano, 94 of the individuals suffering from the rare tumour are graduates of or were workers at Colonia High School. Finding the cause...
A judge upheld a Black former Tesla worker's racial discrimination claim but cut his payout from $137 million to $15 million
Although the payout has been greatly reduced this is still a blow to Tesla, which argued it should be cut to $600,000.
NC: RANSOMWARE ATTACK COSTS COUPLE THOUSANDS
A North Carolina couple falls victim to a Ransomware attack.
Black bear tears through B.C. man's vehicle
A black bear is being blamed for tearing through a car and leaving a trail of destruction in British Columbia.
Mom turns grief into action after daughter’s pregnancy-related death
Wanda Irving is raising her granddaughter, 5-year-old Soleil.
Medical officials launch investigation into death of 2-year-old girl on San Francisco hospital operating table
Medical officials in California have launched an investigation into whether a San Francisco hospital failed to provide adequate care to a two-year-old cancer patient who died on the operating theatre.Tom and Truc-Co Jung filed a lawsuit this month, three years after their daughter Ailee died while undergoing a complicated procedure known as liver resection surgery at John Muir Health in November 2019.A San Francisco Chronicle investigation found senior staff at John Muir had allegedly dismissed warnings that the hospital was not properly equipped to perform liver resection surgery on a child in the weeks before the operation.John Muir Health have denied any...
Wyoming News
